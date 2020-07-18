1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in Moss Creek, this home with brick accents boasts hardwood floors, archway details and lovely moldings.



The grand entry with a sweeping stairway opens to the 2-story living room and the elegant formal dining room. The kitchen with a pantry and stainless steel appliances flows into the family room with a beautiful fireplace, flanked by media niches. All four bedrooms are located upstairs, along with a bonus room. The retreat-like master suite includes a tray ceiling, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub and a shower.



This great location is close to I-85 and Concord Mills, with easy access to Huntersville and Davidson via NC-73!



Pets conditional.



See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 888.372.7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**