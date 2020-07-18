All apartments in Concord
1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:14 PM

1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW

1570 Bay Meadows Avenue Northwest · (877) 751-1677
Location

1570 Bay Meadows Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Moss Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 29

$1,895

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2769 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Moss Creek, this home with brick accents boasts hardwood floors, archway details and lovely moldings.

The grand entry with a sweeping stairway opens to the 2-story living room and the elegant formal dining room. The kitchen with a pantry and stainless steel appliances flows into the family room with a beautiful fireplace, flanked by media niches. All four bedrooms are located upstairs, along with a bonus room. The retreat-like master suite includes a tray ceiling, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub and a shower.

This great location is close to I-85 and Concord Mills, with easy access to Huntersville and Davidson via NC-73!

Pets conditional.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 888.372.7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW have any available units?
1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW have?
Some of 1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW offer parking?
No, 1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW have a pool?
No, 1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
