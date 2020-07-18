1570 Bay Meadows Ave NW

Amenities
Located in Moss Creek, this home with brick accents boasts hardwood floors, archway details and lovely moldings.
The grand entry with a sweeping stairway opens to the 2-story living room and the elegant formal dining room. The kitchen with a pantry and stainless steel appliances flows into the family room with a beautiful fireplace, flanked by media niches. All four bedrooms are located upstairs, along with a bonus room. The retreat-like master suite includes a tray ceiling, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub and a shower.
This great location is close to I-85 and Concord Mills, with easy access to Huntersville and Davidson via NC-73!
Pets conditional.
See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 888.372.7528 today!
**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**