1427 Coffeetree Drive NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking walk in closets fireplace

Stunner! Move-in ready 4bed/3bath home cuddled in highly sought after Skybrook North Villages! Boasting a open concept floorplan with beautiful wood flooring, open foyer. You will be impressed by the details this home has to offer. Relax and Enjoy the beautiful view of nature from your front porch while stepping into this luxury;Living room with a warming fireplace and tons of windows while flowing towards Gourmet Chef's kitchen with center island,recessed lightning,double oven,all SS appliances,granite countertops,tons of cabinet & counter space,white cabinetry and a delightful breakfast area. Main Level also featuring a sun kissed master bedroom laid out with beautiful stylish tray ceilings and a master en suite that includes a large walk-in closet,relaxing garden tub,dual vanities and standing separate shower.Upper level with spacious bedrooms.You will be stunned with large, private huge backyard. Located close to excellent schools, shopping,restaurants, hwys and more!Must see!