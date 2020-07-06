All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 1427 Coffeetree Drive NW.
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:27 AM

1427 Coffeetree Drive NW

1427 Coffeetree Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

1427 Coffeetree Dr NW, Concord, NC 28027
Sykbrook Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Stunner! Move-in ready 4bed/3bath home cuddled in highly sought after Skybrook North Villages! Boasting a open concept floorplan with beautiful wood flooring, open foyer. You will be impressed by the details this home has to offer. Relax and Enjoy the beautiful view of nature from your front porch while stepping into this luxury;Living room with a warming fireplace and tons of windows while flowing towards Gourmet Chef's kitchen with center island,recessed lightning,double oven,all SS appliances,granite countertops,tons of cabinet & counter space,white cabinetry and a delightful breakfast area. Main Level also featuring a sun kissed master bedroom laid out with beautiful stylish tray ceilings and a master en suite that includes a large walk-in closet,relaxing garden tub,dual vanities and standing separate shower.Upper level with spacious bedrooms.You will be stunned with large, private huge backyard. Located close to excellent schools, shopping,restaurants, hwys and more!Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 Coffeetree Drive NW have any available units?
1427 Coffeetree Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 Coffeetree Drive NW have?
Some of 1427 Coffeetree Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 Coffeetree Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Coffeetree Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Coffeetree Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 1427 Coffeetree Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 1427 Coffeetree Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 1427 Coffeetree Drive NW offers parking.
Does 1427 Coffeetree Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 Coffeetree Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Coffeetree Drive NW have a pool?
No, 1427 Coffeetree Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Coffeetree Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 1427 Coffeetree Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Coffeetree Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1427 Coffeetree Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.

