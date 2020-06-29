1419 Skidaway Street Northwest

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1195742
Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Bond Surety
Program for deposit
Lovely 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths townhome located in a desirable neighborhood! Features spacious kitchen-breakfast nook, bonus room, master on main level, with cozy fireplace in living area, nicely sized closets and a walk in attic. Close to interstate access. Minutes away from shopping and restaurants & airport (Concord Mills, Afton Village, Skybrook Golf Course & Concord Regional Airport) Enjoy the Fitness Center, Playground, Pool, Recreation Area, Tennis Courts!!
Pets are welcome with owner approval
|Amenities: Cats negotiable,Dogs negotiable,Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Large backyard,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.