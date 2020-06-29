All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 1419 Skidaway Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
1419 Skidaway Street Northwest
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:32 PM

1419 Skidaway Street Northwest

1419 Skidaway Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1419 Skidaway Street Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Moss Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1195742

Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Bond Surety
Program for deposit

Lovely 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths townhome located in a desirable neighborhood! Features spacious kitchen-breakfast nook, bonus room, master on main level, with cozy fireplace in living area, nicely sized closets and a walk in attic. Close to interstate access. Minutes away from shopping and restaurants & airport (Concord Mills, Afton Village, Skybrook Golf Course & Concord Regional Airport) Enjoy the Fitness Center, Playground, Pool, Recreation Area, Tennis Courts!!

Pets are welcome with owner approval
|Amenities: Cats negotiable,Dogs negotiable,Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Large backyard,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Skidaway Street Northwest have any available units?
1419 Skidaway Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Skidaway Street Northwest have?
Some of 1419 Skidaway Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Skidaway Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Skidaway Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Skidaway Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 Skidaway Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1419 Skidaway Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1419 Skidaway Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 1419 Skidaway Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1419 Skidaway Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Skidaway Street Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 1419 Skidaway Street Northwest has a pool.
Does 1419 Skidaway Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1419 Skidaway Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Skidaway Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 Skidaway Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College