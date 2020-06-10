1315 Sandy Bottom Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

An ideal floor plan in a highly rated school district! A lovely home with a fantastic backyard! Front porch is large and covered. Upon entering, you are greeted by a 2-story foyer, office or study space and formal dining room. Formal dining room transitions to kitchen by a butler's pantry. Kitchen layout is perfectly appointed with ample STORAGE, abundant COUNTER SPACE, a kitchen ISLAND, STAINLESS appliances and GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. The kitchen flows easily in to a large great room with fireplace and views of the backyard. Main floor has a BEDROOM and FULL BATH! Upstairs you will find an exquisite master suite with built-ins, tray and moulded ceilings, large bathroom and DUAL CLOSETS! The remaining secondary bedrooms are good size with great closets! A full bath and large BONUS ROOM finish out the upper level.