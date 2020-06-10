All apartments in Concord
1315 Sandy Bottom Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1315 Sandy Bottom Drive

1315 Sandy Bottom Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Sandy Bottom Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Sykbrook Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An ideal floor plan in a highly rated school district! A lovely home with a fantastic backyard! Front porch is large and covered. Upon entering, you are greeted by a 2-story foyer, office or study space and formal dining room. Formal dining room transitions to kitchen by a butler's pantry. Kitchen layout is perfectly appointed with ample STORAGE, abundant COUNTER SPACE, a kitchen ISLAND, STAINLESS appliances and GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. The kitchen flows easily in to a large great room with fireplace and views of the backyard. Main floor has a BEDROOM and FULL BATH! Upstairs you will find an exquisite master suite with built-ins, tray and moulded ceilings, large bathroom and DUAL CLOSETS! The remaining secondary bedrooms are good size with great closets! A full bath and large BONUS ROOM finish out the upper level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Sandy Bottom Drive have any available units?
1315 Sandy Bottom Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does 1315 Sandy Bottom Drive have?
Some of 1315 Sandy Bottom Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Sandy Bottom Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Sandy Bottom Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Sandy Bottom Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1315 Sandy Bottom Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 1315 Sandy Bottom Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Sandy Bottom Drive offers parking.
Does 1315 Sandy Bottom Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Sandy Bottom Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Sandy Bottom Drive have a pool?
No, 1315 Sandy Bottom Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Sandy Bottom Drive have accessible units?
No, 1315 Sandy Bottom Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Sandy Bottom Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 Sandy Bottom Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Sandy Bottom Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 Sandy Bottom Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
