1311 Bridgeford Dr. NW Available 05/09/20 Huntersville with Cabarrus County Schools - Open floor plan, hardwood floors, upstairs loft, office on main level. Lots of windows, prewired surround sound in living room, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen equipped with island, granite countertops, breakfast bar and stainless appliances, 5 burner gas stove, walk-in pantry. Oversized master suite with large walk-in closet, tiled shower, garden tub, and dual vanities. Wooded backyard. Walking distance to community pool and cabana. Convenient location close to shopping/restaurants.



No Cats Allowed



