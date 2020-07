Amenities

Beautifully updated 2 bed 1 bath house close to downtown Concord. Spacious kitchen, updated bathroom, and hardwood floors. This house also has an additional small room off of the living room that can be used as a small 3rd bedroom. City Water/Sewer, Gas Furnace, Central Air. Move-in Ready Tenant Responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. No pets. Application required. Tenants responsible for application fee per adult. No eviction in 5 years