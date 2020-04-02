11266 Trailside Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

NOTE: Multiple Rental Applications Already Received as of Saturday, April 18, 2020



Gorgeous 2-Year old 2-Story Executive Home in Slybrook North Villages of Concord, Huntersville area.



Move-In Ready, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, D.R. Horton Built (2018) Home with nearly 3,000 square feet of living space (2,922 sqft), with a Fenced-In Backyard, Paver-Stone Patio with a Fire Pit for Entertaining and Grilling. 2-Car 450 sq ft Garage.



Fabulous Gourmet Kitchen, Double-Oven, Gas Cook-Top, Amazing Cabinetry, Granite Counter Tops, Extra-Large Pantry, a Chef's Delight! Hardwood Flooring throughout the downstairs, Large Master Suite with a Beautiful Master Bathroom and Walk-In Closet, a must see today!



House is Vacant, Register for a Self-Showing via Rently today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.