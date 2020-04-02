All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 11266 Trailside Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
11266 Trailside Road
Last updated May 25 2020 at 4:54 PM

11266 Trailside Road

11266 Trailside Rd NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11266 Trailside Rd NW, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
NOTE: Multiple Rental Applications Already Received as of Saturday, April 18, 2020

Gorgeous 2-Year old 2-Story Executive Home in Slybrook North Villages of Concord, Huntersville area.

Move-In Ready, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, D.R. Horton Built (2018) Home with nearly 3,000 square feet of living space (2,922 sqft), with a Fenced-In Backyard, Paver-Stone Patio with a Fire Pit for Entertaining and Grilling. 2-Car 450 sq ft Garage.

Fabulous Gourmet Kitchen, Double-Oven, Gas Cook-Top, Amazing Cabinetry, Granite Counter Tops, Extra-Large Pantry, a Chef's Delight! Hardwood Flooring throughout the downstairs, Large Master Suite with a Beautiful Master Bathroom and Walk-In Closet, a must see today!

House is Vacant, Register for a Self-Showing via Rently today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11266 Trailside Road have any available units?
11266 Trailside Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 11266 Trailside Road have?
Some of 11266 Trailside Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11266 Trailside Road currently offering any rent specials?
11266 Trailside Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11266 Trailside Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11266 Trailside Road is pet friendly.
Does 11266 Trailside Road offer parking?
Yes, 11266 Trailside Road offers parking.
Does 11266 Trailside Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11266 Trailside Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11266 Trailside Road have a pool?
No, 11266 Trailside Road does not have a pool.
Does 11266 Trailside Road have accessible units?
No, 11266 Trailside Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11266 Trailside Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11266 Trailside Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College