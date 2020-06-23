Beautiful townhouse in lovely community. Highly sought after Concord/Huntersville/Charlotte area. High end details throughout. Spacious open floor plan with oversized windows and an abundance of natural light. Luxurious master suite on the main level. Enviable amount of storage in the numerous closets and spacious rooms. Pull right in to the attached garage and enter through laundry room/drop zone. Short walk to restaurants right next door and the community pool. This home is vacant and has been sanitized.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 11079 Discovery Drive NW have?
Some of 11079 Discovery Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
