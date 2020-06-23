11079 Discovery Drive NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful townhouse in lovely community. Highly sought after Concord/Huntersville/Charlotte area. High end details throughout. Spacious open floor plan with oversized windows and an abundance of natural light. Luxurious master suite on the main level. Enviable amount of storage in the numerous closets and spacious rooms. Pull right in to the attached garage and enter through laundry room/drop zone. Short walk to restaurants right next door and the community pool. This home is vacant and has been sanitized.