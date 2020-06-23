All apartments in Concord
11079 Discovery Drive NW

11079 Discovery Drive NW · No Longer Available
Location

11079 Discovery Drive NW, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful townhouse in lovely community. Highly sought after Concord/Huntersville/Charlotte area. High end details throughout. Spacious open floor plan with oversized windows and an abundance of natural light. Luxurious master suite on the main level. Enviable amount of storage in the numerous closets and spacious rooms. Pull right in to the attached garage and enter through laundry room/drop zone. Short walk to restaurants right next door and the community pool. This home is vacant and has been sanitized.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11079 Discovery Drive NW have any available units?
11079 Discovery Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 11079 Discovery Drive NW have?
Some of 11079 Discovery Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11079 Discovery Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
11079 Discovery Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11079 Discovery Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 11079 Discovery Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 11079 Discovery Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 11079 Discovery Drive NW offers parking.
Does 11079 Discovery Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11079 Discovery Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11079 Discovery Drive NW have a pool?
Yes, 11079 Discovery Drive NW has a pool.
Does 11079 Discovery Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 11079 Discovery Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 11079 Discovery Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11079 Discovery Drive NW has units with dishwashers.

