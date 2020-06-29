Two year old NEW HOUSE AVAILABLE September 1 IN A DESIRABLE NEIGHBOURHOOD. Almost New Construction in Ramsgate! Come see this 3BD/2.5BTH home! Open Floorplan with Large Great Room and Eat in Kitchen! Large Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1068 Ramsgate Drive have any available units?
1068 Ramsgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1068 Ramsgate Drive have?
Some of 1068 Ramsgate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1068 Ramsgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1068 Ramsgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.