114 S Graham St

Amenities
Prime Commercial space available and ready to Occupy. Two Large spacious areas, two offices,Two half bahtrooms and One Full bathroom. Full Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator,dishwasher and 2 sinks.Large windows with plenty of sunlight. Sixteen numbered parking spaces available Monday-Saturday. Formerly a Day Care.Perfect for Offices or Event Planning Company Two small toilets in each half bathrooms. Close to restaurants & shopping,Carrboro's new hotel and the Carrboro city line. Blocks from UNC.