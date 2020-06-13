All apartments in Chapel Hill
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:34 AM

114 S Graham St

114 South Graham Street · (919) 423-5333
Location

114 South Graham Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27516
Downtown Chapel Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 3221 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Prime Commercial space available and ready to Occupy. Two Large spacious areas, two offices,Two half bahtrooms and One Full bathroom. Full Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator,dishwasher and 2 sinks.Large windows with plenty of sunlight. Sixteen numbered parking spaces available Monday-Saturday. Formerly a Day Care.Perfect for Offices or Event Planning Company Two small toilets in each half bathrooms. Close to restaurants & shopping,Carrboro's new hotel and the Carrboro city line. Blocks from UNC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 S Graham St have any available units?
114 S Graham St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 S Graham St have?
Some of 114 S Graham St's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 S Graham St currently offering any rent specials?
114 S Graham St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 S Graham St pet-friendly?
No, 114 S Graham St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chapel Hill.
Does 114 S Graham St offer parking?
Yes, 114 S Graham St does offer parking.
Does 114 S Graham St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 S Graham St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 S Graham St have a pool?
No, 114 S Graham St does not have a pool.
Does 114 S Graham St have accessible units?
No, 114 S Graham St does not have accessible units.
Does 114 S Graham St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 S Graham St has units with dishwashers.
