Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

102 Schultz Street

102 Schultz Street · (919) 694-1660 ext. 27
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 Schultz Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 Schultz Street · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Awesome 2BR/2BA Townhouse near UNC with DOUBLE MASTER layout! - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Kensington Trace! Hop on the bus or in the car for a short ride to UNC - or take I-40 to Southpoint Mall, RDU, or Duke within minutes!!

102 Schultz is as charming as it is spacious! No matter whether you work, play, or study in Chapel Hill, this location couldn't be more ideal! The entry gives you a welcoming view all the way through the first floor and a pass-through window to the kitchen offers an open view to the galley-style gourmet kitchen. If outdoor space is your "jam," feel free to spend your time on the balcony overlooking a beautiful courtyard just outside your living room!

Venture upstairs to find two IDENTICALLY sized bedrooms, both with large vanities, and ensuite bathrooms.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please visit us at www.acorn-oak.com or email Carrie at carrie@acorn-oak.com.

(RLNE4018928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Schultz Street have any available units?
102 Schultz Street has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Schultz Street have?
Some of 102 Schultz Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Schultz Street currently offering any rent specials?
102 Schultz Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Schultz Street pet-friendly?
No, 102 Schultz Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chapel Hill.
Does 102 Schultz Street offer parking?
No, 102 Schultz Street does not offer parking.
Does 102 Schultz Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Schultz Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Schultz Street have a pool?
Yes, 102 Schultz Street has a pool.
Does 102 Schultz Street have accessible units?
No, 102 Schultz Street does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Schultz Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Schultz Street does not have units with dishwashers.
