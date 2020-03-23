102 Schultz Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool tennis court

Awesome 2BR/2BA Townhouse near UNC with DOUBLE MASTER layout! - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Kensington Trace! Hop on the bus or in the car for a short ride to UNC - or take I-40 to Southpoint Mall, RDU, or Duke within minutes!!



102 Schultz is as charming as it is spacious! No matter whether you work, play, or study in Chapel Hill, this location couldn't be more ideal! The entry gives you a welcoming view all the way through the first floor and a pass-through window to the kitchen offers an open view to the galley-style gourmet kitchen. If outdoor space is your "jam," feel free to spend your time on the balcony overlooking a beautiful courtyard just outside your living room!



Venture upstairs to find two IDENTICALLY sized bedrooms, both with large vanities, and ensuite bathrooms.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please visit us at www.acorn-oak.com or email Carrie at carrie@acorn-oak.com.



(RLNE4018928)