Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bypass Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1 Bypass Lane

1 Bypass Lane · (919) 489-2000
Location

1 Bypass Lane, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Bypass Lane · Avail. now

$2,199

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2492 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1 Bypass Lane, Near UNC-Ch! - Reserve this home now! Awesome Location ! 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath 2,492 Sq Ft House. Close proximity to Franklin St and Downtown Chapel Hill, I-40, UNC. Recently renovated, built-in book shelves in living room, Vinyl Plank flooring throughout, Mstr BdRm has Lrg Walk-In Closet (wait until you see it!) Gas log fire place, gas stove top, tiled kitchen with stainless appliances. Efficiency or Mother-in-law suite has full kitchen with private entrance. 1 Car garage, private circular drive. Great schools, on the bus line, walk to University Place mall, private backyard garden oasis with new decking and pergola. Fourth bedroom perfect for use as a home office or bonus room.

Amenities include: Efficiency or Mother-in-law suite w/Full Kitchen and Private Entrance, Dining Room, Family Room, Fireplace, Ceiling Fans, Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile, Patio, Deck Fenced Yard and 1-Car Garage.

Pets are allowed.

Directions: Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.South toward Chapel Hill, Crossing I-40 continue onto Fordham Blvd, stay Left Fordham/12-501 make a U Turn at S. Elliot Rd, Keep Right on Bypass Lane, destination is on the Right 75 feet.

Coming 6/15/2020.

This property professionally managed with Appfolio Software.

(RLNE3591031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Bypass Lane have any available units?
1 Bypass Lane has a unit available for $2,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Bypass Lane have?
Some of 1 Bypass Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Bypass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1 Bypass Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Bypass Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Bypass Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1 Bypass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1 Bypass Lane does offer parking.
Does 1 Bypass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Bypass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Bypass Lane have a pool?
No, 1 Bypass Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1 Bypass Lane have accessible units?
No, 1 Bypass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Bypass Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Bypass Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
