1 Bypass Lane, Near UNC-Ch! - Reserve this home now! Awesome Location ! 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath 2,492 Sq Ft House. Close proximity to Franklin St and Downtown Chapel Hill, I-40, UNC. Recently renovated, built-in book shelves in living room, Vinyl Plank flooring throughout, Mstr BdRm has Lrg Walk-In Closet (wait until you see it!) Gas log fire place, gas stove top, tiled kitchen with stainless appliances. Efficiency or Mother-in-law suite has full kitchen with private entrance. 1 Car garage, private circular drive. Great schools, on the bus line, walk to University Place mall, private backyard garden oasis with new decking and pergola. Fourth bedroom perfect for use as a home office or bonus room.



Amenities include: Efficiency or Mother-in-law suite w/Full Kitchen and Private Entrance, Dining Room, Family Room, Fireplace, Ceiling Fans, Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile, Patio, Deck Fenced Yard and 1-Car Garage.



Pets are allowed.



Directions: Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.South toward Chapel Hill, Crossing I-40 continue onto Fordham Blvd, stay Left Fordham/12-501 make a U Turn at S. Elliot Rd, Keep Right on Bypass Lane, destination is on the Right 75 feet.



Coming 6/15/2020.



