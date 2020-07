Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage package receiving volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area conference room fire pit internet access internet cafe key fob access trash valet

Meridian at Harrison Pointe is located in the heart of Cary, NC, a town ranked as one of the best small cities to live in America. With a Harris Teeter grocery store, restaurants and shopping within walking distance, minutes away from the SAS Campus and easy vehicle access to I-40, I-440 and I-540, Meridian at Harrison Pointe is the perfect living location.



Our one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes offer luxury finishes featuring artisan cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tiled kitchen backsplashes. Whether you choose one of our urban-style apartment homes featuring unique stained concrete floors and soaring ten-foot ceilings, or one of our two-story carriage homes with a quaint, spacious ambiance, you will understand why living at Meridian at Harrison Pointe is the ultimate in luxury and convenience.