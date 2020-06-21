546 Abbey Fields Loop

Amenities
Welcome Home!! Upgrades galore!Rare opportunity to RENT a fantastic home in the popular neighborhood.Open layout, large kitchen with lots of cabinets! Granite counter top. Large EXTENDED family room with gas FP. BRAND NEW CARPET entire 2nd floor.Spacious master with a garden tub in the master bath, dual sinks and walk in closet.FRESH NEW PAINT entire house!!.Large secondary BR's.PRIVATE wooded backyard with big extended patio. RESORT style HOA amenities. Easy access to major HWy's and RTP. A MUST SEE!!