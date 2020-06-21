All apartments in Cary
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

546 Abbey Fields Loop

546 Abbey Fields Loop · No Longer Available
Location

546 Abbey Fields Loop, Cary, NC 27560

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home!! Upgrades galore!Rare opportunity to RENT a fantastic home in the popular neighborhood.Open layout, large kitchen with lots of cabinets! Granite counter top. Large EXTENDED family room with gas FP. BRAND NEW CARPET entire 2nd floor.Spacious master with a garden tub in the master bath, dual sinks and walk in closet.FRESH NEW PAINT entire house!!.Large secondary BR's.PRIVATE wooded backyard with big extended patio. RESORT style HOA amenities. Easy access to major HWy's and RTP. A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 Abbey Fields Loop have any available units?
546 Abbey Fields Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cary, NC.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 546 Abbey Fields Loop have?
Some of 546 Abbey Fields Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 Abbey Fields Loop currently offering any rent specials?
546 Abbey Fields Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 Abbey Fields Loop pet-friendly?
No, 546 Abbey Fields Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 546 Abbey Fields Loop offer parking?
Yes, 546 Abbey Fields Loop does offer parking.
Does 546 Abbey Fields Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 Abbey Fields Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 Abbey Fields Loop have a pool?
Yes, 546 Abbey Fields Loop has a pool.
Does 546 Abbey Fields Loop have accessible units?
No, 546 Abbey Fields Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 546 Abbey Fields Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 546 Abbey Fields Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
