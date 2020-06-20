528 Suttons Walk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome Home!! Brand new townhouse with 2 car garage,open floor plan with a spacious FR that flows into the kitchen, dining area and screened porch. Large gourmet kitchen includes white cabinets, SS appliances, and a luxurious granite finished island. The 2nd floor with tall ceilings offers a large owner's suite with his and her closets,Huge owner's bath w/seat,adult height vanity w/granite top w/2 sinks.Spacious secondary BR's w/large closet space. W&D Incl.Close to Shops,RTP, RDU & freeways.A MUST SEE!!