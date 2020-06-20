All apartments in Cary
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:23 AM

528 Suttons Walk Drive

528 Suttons Walk Drive · (713) 376-7483
Location

528 Suttons Walk Drive, Cary, NC 27513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home!! Brand new townhouse with 2 car garage,open floor plan with a spacious FR that flows into the kitchen, dining area and screened porch. Large gourmet kitchen includes white cabinets, SS appliances, and a luxurious granite finished island. The 2nd floor with tall ceilings offers a large owner's suite with his and her closets,Huge owner's bath w/seat,adult height vanity w/granite top w/2 sinks.Spacious secondary BR's w/large closet space. W&D Incl.Close to Shops,RTP, RDU & freeways.A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Suttons Walk Drive have any available units?
528 Suttons Walk Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 Suttons Walk Drive have?
Some of 528 Suttons Walk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Suttons Walk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
528 Suttons Walk Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Suttons Walk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 528 Suttons Walk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 528 Suttons Walk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 528 Suttons Walk Drive does offer parking.
Does 528 Suttons Walk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Suttons Walk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Suttons Walk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 528 Suttons Walk Drive has a pool.
Does 528 Suttons Walk Drive have accessible units?
No, 528 Suttons Walk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Suttons Walk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Suttons Walk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
