Cary, NC
328 Putney Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

328 Putney Drive

328 Putney Drive
Location

328 Putney Drive, Cary, NC 27518

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Beautiful new home for rent in the Wynwood South subdivision next to Crossroads Shopping Center.

This home is nestled on a private cul-de-sac homesite with a wooded view. The home boasts tons of upgrades with an open concept plan with a beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and island, a spacious family room and flex room on the first floor. Other features include laminate flooring, a covered screened patio, and uncovered patio. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms including a large master suite with deluxe bathroom layout and a loft.

Yard/Lawn maintenance included!

Location, location, location! The property is minutes to I-440 and to shopping and dining. 20 minutes to both the airport and downtown Raleigh. 25 minutes to RTP. 1 and 2 year leases available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Putney Drive have any available units?
328 Putney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cary, NC.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 Putney Drive have?
Some of 328 Putney Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Putney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
328 Putney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Putney Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 Putney Drive is pet friendly.
Does 328 Putney Drive offer parking?
Yes, 328 Putney Drive offers parking.
Does 328 Putney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 Putney Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Putney Drive have a pool?
No, 328 Putney Drive does not have a pool.
Does 328 Putney Drive have accessible units?
No, 328 Putney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Putney Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Putney Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
