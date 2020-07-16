328 Putney Drive

Amenities
Beautiful new home for rent in the Wynwood South subdivision next to Crossroads Shopping Center.
This home is nestled on a private cul-de-sac homesite with a wooded view. The home boasts tons of upgrades with an open concept plan with a beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and island, a spacious family room and flex room on the first floor. Other features include laminate flooring, a covered screened patio, and uncovered patio. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms including a large master suite with deluxe bathroom layout and a loft.
Yard/Lawn maintenance included!
Location, location, location! The property is minutes to I-440 and to shopping and dining. 20 minutes to both the airport and downtown Raleigh. 25 minutes to RTP. 1 and 2 year leases available.