328 Putney Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Beautiful new home for rent in the Wynwood South subdivision next to Crossroads Shopping Center.



This home is nestled on a private cul-de-sac homesite with a wooded view. The home boasts tons of upgrades with an open concept plan with a beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and island, a spacious family room and flex room on the first floor. Other features include laminate flooring, a covered screened patio, and uncovered patio. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms including a large master suite with deluxe bathroom layout and a loft.



Yard/Lawn maintenance included!



Location, location, location! The property is minutes to I-440 and to shopping and dining. 20 minutes to both the airport and downtown Raleigh. 25 minutes to RTP. 1 and 2 year leases available.