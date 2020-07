Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Beautiful end unit town home in the heart of Morrisville. Open kitchen and living is flooded with light. More counter space then you can imagine with large bar top and dining perfect for entertaining. Three generous size bedrooms. Oversized second bath and Master with double sinks and HUGE walk-in closet. Seconds to, park, pool, Greenway and Town Hall. Minutes to RTP, I-40, 540. This is a must see! This is a pet free property.