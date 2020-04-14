Amenities

111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C Available 08/10/20 Cute & Affordable 2 Bedroom Condo in Cary! - Available Early August! - Available August 10th, 2020!



Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in East Cary! This property is located minutes from I-40, close to great area schools, and the community features many great amenities that most others do not! Enjoy a community swimming pool, great tennis courts, and direct access to the area Greenway - Great for hiking or biking!



And you will love the relaxing views behind this property. This second floor condo features a private woodland area outside of the balcony and living/dining room windows, and you're high enough that you'll feel like you're up in a tree house! So pretty!



Here's what you get...

- 2 bedrooms

- 2 bathrooms

- Gorgeous Vaulted Ceiling in the living room

- Dining Area

- Open kitchen and SS apps

- Fireplace

- Great Balcony with Woodland Views!

- Washer/Dryer Included

- Community Pool & Tennis Courts

- Access to Greenway



Cats and Dogs allowed with approval and fees.



This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management.

650+ credit score required and clean rental history required.

Contact Lesley to schedule your tour today at Lesley@acorn-oak.com

Please visit www.acorn-oak.com



