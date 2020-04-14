All apartments in Cary
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C

111 Killam Ct · (984) 225-1951
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Killam Ct, Cary, NC 27513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C · Avail. Aug 10

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C Available 08/10/20 Cute & Affordable 2 Bedroom Condo in Cary! - Available Early August! - Available August 10th, 2020!

Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in East Cary! This property is located minutes from I-40, close to great area schools, and the community features many great amenities that most others do not! Enjoy a community swimming pool, great tennis courts, and direct access to the area Greenway - Great for hiking or biking!

And you will love the relaxing views behind this property. This second floor condo features a private woodland area outside of the balcony and living/dining room windows, and you're high enough that you'll feel like you're up in a tree house! So pretty!

Here's what you get...
- 2 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
- Gorgeous Vaulted Ceiling in the living room
- Dining Area
- Open kitchen and SS apps
- Fireplace
- Great Balcony with Woodland Views!
- Washer/Dryer Included
- Community Pool & Tennis Courts
- Access to Greenway

Cats and Dogs allowed with approval and fees.

This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management.
650+ credit score required and clean rental history required.
Contact Lesley to schedule your tour today at Lesley@acorn-oak.com
Please visit www.acorn-oak.com

(RLNE4095049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C have any available units?
111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C have?
Some of 111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C currently offering any rent specials?
111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C is pet friendly.
Does 111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C offer parking?
No, 111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C does not offer parking.
Does 111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C have a pool?
Yes, 111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C has a pool.
Does 111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C have accessible units?
No, 111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C does not have units with dishwashers.
