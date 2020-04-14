Amenities
111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C Available 08/10/20 Cute & Affordable 2 Bedroom Condo in Cary! - Available Early August! - Available August 10th, 2020!
Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in East Cary! This property is located minutes from I-40, close to great area schools, and the community features many great amenities that most others do not! Enjoy a community swimming pool, great tennis courts, and direct access to the area Greenway - Great for hiking or biking!
And you will love the relaxing views behind this property. This second floor condo features a private woodland area outside of the balcony and living/dining room windows, and you're high enough that you'll feel like you're up in a tree house! So pretty!
Here's what you get...
- 2 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
- Gorgeous Vaulted Ceiling in the living room
- Dining Area
- Open kitchen and SS apps
- Fireplace
- Great Balcony with Woodland Views!
- Washer/Dryer Included
- Community Pool & Tennis Courts
- Access to Greenway
Cats and Dogs allowed with approval and fees.
This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management.
650+ credit score required and clean rental history required.
Contact Lesley to schedule your tour today at Lesley@acorn-oak.com
Please visit www.acorn-oak.com
(RLNE4095049)