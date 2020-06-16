Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

102 Brook Fryar Street Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath with fenced backyard single family home in Brookstone subdivision, Cary! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath with fenced backyard single family home in Brookstone subdivision, Cary! Avail. on Jun. 5th! Features open floor plan with large kitchen with island and built-in desk. Upstairs 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room! Huge deck and fenced back yard, great for entertaining!! Pool community with a good school assignment. Mins to greenways, shopping, RDU, RTP, hwy 540, hwy 64, I-40, and more! Must See!!



(RLNE3271728)