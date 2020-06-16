All apartments in Cary
Find more places like 102 Brook Fryar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cary, NC
/
102 Brook Fryar Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

102 Brook Fryar Street

102 Brook Fryar Street · (919) 415-1589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cary
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

102 Brook Fryar Street, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 Brook Fryar Street · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
102 Brook Fryar Street Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath with fenced backyard single family home in Brookstone subdivision, Cary! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath with fenced backyard single family home in Brookstone subdivision, Cary! Avail. on Jun. 5th! Features open floor plan with large kitchen with island and built-in desk. Upstairs 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room! Huge deck and fenced back yard, great for entertaining!! Pool community with a good school assignment. Mins to greenways, shopping, RDU, RTP, hwy 540, hwy 64, I-40, and more! Must See!!

(RLNE3271728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Brook Fryar Street have any available units?
102 Brook Fryar Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
Is 102 Brook Fryar Street currently offering any rent specials?
102 Brook Fryar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Brook Fryar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Brook Fryar Street is pet friendly.
Does 102 Brook Fryar Street offer parking?
No, 102 Brook Fryar Street does not offer parking.
Does 102 Brook Fryar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Brook Fryar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Brook Fryar Street have a pool?
Yes, 102 Brook Fryar Street has a pool.
Does 102 Brook Fryar Street have accessible units?
No, 102 Brook Fryar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Brook Fryar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Brook Fryar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Brook Fryar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Brook Fryar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 102 Brook Fryar Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr
Cary, NC 27513
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln
Cary, NC 27513
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln
Cary, NC 27518
Hawthorne at the Parkway
10300 Kingsclere Dr
Cary, NC 27511
Hawthorne at Parkside
7215 O'kelly Chapel Road
Cary, NC 27519
Trilogy Cary
1106 Scenic Club Drive
Cary, NC 27519
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct
Cary, NC 27511
Hudson High House
100 Terrastone Pl
Cary, NC 27519

Similar Pages

Cary 1 BedroomsCary 2 Bedrooms
Cary Apartments with BalconyCary Apartments with Pool
Cary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NC
Knightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lochmere
Cary Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity