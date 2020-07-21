725 Byrum Way St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

APPLICATION RECEIVED. This spacious 2 story home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. It has upgrades & updates throughout: 42" kitchen cabinets; granite countertops; stainless steel appliances; pre-finished hardwoods in 2 story foyer, dining room, kitchen & breakfast area. The dramatic 2 story great room has a cozy fireplace. The master bath has a separate soaking tub and shower. 2 walk-in closets in the master bedroom. Laundry upstairs. Rear covered porch & patio is perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located off Poplar Tent Rd, near schools with easy access to both Huntersville and Concord areas. Close to I-85 & Concord Mills. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.