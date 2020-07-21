All apartments in Cabarrus County
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:35 AM

725 Byrum Way St

725 Byrum Way St · No Longer Available
Location

725 Byrum Way St, Cabarrus County, NC 28078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION RECEIVED. This spacious 2 story home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. It has upgrades & updates throughout: 42" kitchen cabinets; granite countertops; stainless steel appliances; pre-finished hardwoods in 2 story foyer, dining room, kitchen & breakfast area. The dramatic 2 story great room has a cozy fireplace. The master bath has a separate soaking tub and shower. 2 walk-in closets in the master bedroom. Laundry upstairs. Rear covered porch & patio is perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located off Poplar Tent Rd, near schools with easy access to both Huntersville and Concord areas. Close to I-85 & Concord Mills. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Byrum Way St have any available units?
725 Byrum Way St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabarrus County, NC.
What amenities does 725 Byrum Way St have?
Some of 725 Byrum Way St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Byrum Way St currently offering any rent specials?
725 Byrum Way St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Byrum Way St pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Byrum Way St is pet friendly.
Does 725 Byrum Way St offer parking?
Yes, 725 Byrum Way St offers parking.
Does 725 Byrum Way St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 Byrum Way St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Byrum Way St have a pool?
No, 725 Byrum Way St does not have a pool.
Does 725 Byrum Way St have accessible units?
No, 725 Byrum Way St does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Byrum Way St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Byrum Way St has units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Byrum Way St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 725 Byrum Way St has units with air conditioning.
