Home
/
Asheville, NC
/
74 Wyoming Road
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:16 AM

74 Wyoming Road

74 Wyoming Road · (828) 550-0812
Location

74 Wyoming Road, Asheville, NC 28803
Kenilworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms centrally located in Kenilworth across from Kenilworth Park. Just minutes to Mission Hospital, downtown, and Biltmore Village. 2 Story, large eat in kitchen, cork and bamboo floors, w/d, a/c, d/w, large front covered porch, back deck, fenced yard, off street parking. Storage shed. Great house in a great location! LL will allow painting of rooms. 12 Month Lease. No utilities included. Pets considered. Inquire to receive the virtual tour. Tenant occupied until June 30th. Please do NOT disturb

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Wyoming Road have any available units?
74 Wyoming Road has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 74 Wyoming Road have?
Some of 74 Wyoming Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Wyoming Road currently offering any rent specials?
74 Wyoming Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Wyoming Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 74 Wyoming Road is pet friendly.
Does 74 Wyoming Road offer parking?
Yes, 74 Wyoming Road does offer parking.
Does 74 Wyoming Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 Wyoming Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Wyoming Road have a pool?
No, 74 Wyoming Road does not have a pool.
Does 74 Wyoming Road have accessible units?
No, 74 Wyoming Road does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Wyoming Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Wyoming Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Wyoming Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 74 Wyoming Road has units with air conditioning.
