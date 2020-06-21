74 Wyoming Road

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms centrally located in Kenilworth across from Kenilworth Park. Just minutes to Mission Hospital, downtown, and Biltmore Village. 2 Story, large eat in kitchen, cork and bamboo floors, w/d, a/c, d/w, large front covered porch, back deck, fenced yard, off street parking. Storage shed. Great house in a great location! LL will allow painting of rooms. 12 Month Lease. No utilities included. Pets considered. Inquire to receive the virtual tour. Tenant occupied until June 30th. Please do NOT disturb