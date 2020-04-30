All apartments in Asheville
Location

22 Harmony Lane, Asheville, NC 28803
Oakley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 22 Harmony Lane · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1210 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Charming Three-Bedroom with Fenced Yard in Oakley - 22 Harmony Lane is a charming 3-bed, 1-bath conveniently located in the Oakley neighborhood. This ranch-style home features a large, fully-fenced backyard and is pet-friendly up to two pets with $250 refundable deposit per pet. This home is wired for gigabit fiber internet through AT&T. The kitchen is outfitted with electric range, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and refrigerator. The dining room connects the kitchen and the back deck. Hardwood floors provide a warm, inviting feel throughout. The bathroom is equipped with ample built-in shelving and storage and the tiled-shower provides whimsical accents. Washer/dryer connection available in a dedicated laundry room in the basement. The rest of the basement is open and houses built-in shelving, a workbench, and access to the single-car garage. Electric heat pump provides heat and A/C. Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE5849155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Harmony Lane have any available units?
22 Harmony Lane has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Harmony Lane have?
Some of 22 Harmony Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Harmony Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22 Harmony Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Harmony Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Harmony Lane is pet friendly.
Does 22 Harmony Lane offer parking?
Yes, 22 Harmony Lane does offer parking.
Does 22 Harmony Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Harmony Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Harmony Lane have a pool?
No, 22 Harmony Lane does not have a pool.
Does 22 Harmony Lane have accessible units?
No, 22 Harmony Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Harmony Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Harmony Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Harmony Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22 Harmony Lane has units with air conditioning.
