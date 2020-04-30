Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Charming Three-Bedroom with Fenced Yard in Oakley - 22 Harmony Lane is a charming 3-bed, 1-bath conveniently located in the Oakley neighborhood. This ranch-style home features a large, fully-fenced backyard and is pet-friendly up to two pets with $250 refundable deposit per pet. This home is wired for gigabit fiber internet through AT&T. The kitchen is outfitted with electric range, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and refrigerator. The dining room connects the kitchen and the back deck. Hardwood floors provide a warm, inviting feel throughout. The bathroom is equipped with ample built-in shelving and storage and the tiled-shower provides whimsical accents. Washer/dryer connection available in a dedicated laundry room in the basement. The rest of the basement is open and houses built-in shelving, a workbench, and access to the single-car garage. Electric heat pump provides heat and A/C. Tenant pays all utilities.



