114 Gallent Hedge Trail

Amenities
Great Miramonte Townhomes location! 1st floor guest bedroom with bath, hardwood foyer, open floor plan 2nd floor features family room with gas log fireplace & opens to deck overlooking pond. Maple kitchen cabinetry, tile backsplash + smooth top range. Spacious, vaulted ceiling 15x11 & 17x12 bedrooms on 3rd floor. Garage. Fabulous Swim/Tennis/Tot lot community w/ convenient access to US-1, #540, HYW 55, Business-55. and local dining and area parks. Nestled between Apex and Holly Springs.