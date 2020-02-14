All apartments in Apex
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:17 PM

114 Gallent Hedge Trail

114 Gallent Hedge Trail · (919) 749-7018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

114 Gallent Hedge Trail, Apex, NC 27539

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1980 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Great Miramonte Townhomes location! 1st floor guest bedroom with bath, hardwood foyer, open floor plan 2nd floor features family room with gas log fireplace & opens to deck overlooking pond. Maple kitchen cabinetry, tile backsplash + smooth top range. Spacious, vaulted ceiling 15x11 & 17x12 bedrooms on 3rd floor. Garage. Fabulous Swim/Tennis/Tot lot community w/ convenient access to US-1, #540, HYW 55, Business-55. and local dining and area parks. Nestled between Apex and Holly Springs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Gallent Hedge Trail have any available units?
114 Gallent Hedge Trail has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 114 Gallent Hedge Trail have?
Some of 114 Gallent Hedge Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Gallent Hedge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
114 Gallent Hedge Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Gallent Hedge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 114 Gallent Hedge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apex.
Does 114 Gallent Hedge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 114 Gallent Hedge Trail does offer parking.
Does 114 Gallent Hedge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Gallent Hedge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Gallent Hedge Trail have a pool?
Yes, 114 Gallent Hedge Trail has a pool.
Does 114 Gallent Hedge Trail have accessible units?
No, 114 Gallent Hedge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Gallent Hedge Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Gallent Hedge Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Gallent Hedge Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Gallent Hedge Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
