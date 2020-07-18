All apartments in Apex
Find more places like 1404 Providence Green Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apex, NC
/
1404 Providence Green Lane
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:09 AM

1404 Providence Green Lane

1404 Providence Green Lane · (919) 924-3183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Apex
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1404 Providence Green Lane, Apex, NC 27502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful townhome located in lovely Scotts Mill community, across from privatepark area. , tons of upgrades. Terrific location, easy to Freeway 55 ,540,64 Closeto Apex Super Target and shopping centers. This is a must see rental property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Providence Green Lane have any available units?
1404 Providence Green Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apex, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apex Rent Report.
Is 1404 Providence Green Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Providence Green Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Providence Green Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Providence Green Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apex.
Does 1404 Providence Green Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Providence Green Lane offers parking.
Does 1404 Providence Green Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Providence Green Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Providence Green Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1404 Providence Green Lane has a pool.
Does 1404 Providence Green Lane have accessible units?
No, 1404 Providence Green Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Providence Green Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Providence Green Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Providence Green Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Providence Green Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1404 Providence Green Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr
Apex, NC 27539
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln
Apex, NC 27539
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive
Apex, NC 27523
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr
Apex, NC 27502
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road
Apex, NC 27523
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd
Apex, NC 27523
Lake Ridge Apartments
503 W Chatam St
Apex, NC 27502

Similar Pages

Apex 1 BedroomsApex 2 Bedrooms
Apex Apartments with BalconiesApex Apartments with Parking
Apex Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCRaeford, NC
Carthage, NCRockfish, NCPinehurst, NCLillington, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCDunn, NCSanford, NCOxford, NCZebulon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity