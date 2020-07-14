Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments conference room courtyard dog park e-payments internet access media room package receiving pool table

The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St. Louis, MO, our flexible floor plan options provide student spaces and private studio, 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom homes for those looking to call an apartment their own. Our all-inclusive Icon amenities package includes fully furnished options, high-speed internet, basic cable, and utilities included in your monthly rent. Common area amenities include a spacious outdoor courtyard with grilling stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a cinema room complete with surround sound.



Our community is conveniently located across the street from St. Louis University, making it a centralized location for anyone interested in the true St. Louis experience. Downtown is just a few minutes away, offering a plethora of shopping, dining, and entertainment options to choose from. Residents love to appreciate local art and nature with several museums and The Missouri Botanical Garden nearby.



