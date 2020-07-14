All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

The Icon

374 S Grand Blvd · (402) 261-2577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63103
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 months AGO

Studio

Turner-1

$1,064

Studio · 1 Bath

Idol-1

$1,104

Studio · 1 Bath

Cyndi-1

$1,114

Studio · 1 Bath

See 5+ more

1 Bedroom

Santana-1

$1,114

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Young-1

$1,164

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Martin-1

$1,184

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Gloria-1

$1,443

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Nelson-1

$1,475

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Sinatra-1

$1,475

2 Bed · 1 Bath

See 17+ more

3 Bedrooms

Judd-1

$2,195

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Marley-1

$2,210

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Kravitz-1

$2,225

3 Bed · 1 Bath

See 1+ more

4 Bedrooms

Jagger-1

$2,461

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Presley-1

$2,605

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Monroe-1

$2,645

4 Bed · 2 Bath

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Icon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
internet access
media room
package receiving
pool table
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St. Louis, MO, our flexible floor plan options provide student spaces and private studio, 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom homes for those looking to call an apartment their own. Our all-inclusive Icon amenities package includes fully furnished options, high-speed internet, basic cable, and utilities included in your monthly rent. Common area amenities include a spacious outdoor courtyard with grilling stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a cinema room complete with surround sound.

Our community is conveniently located across the street from St. Louis University, making it a centralized location for anyone interested in the true St. Louis experience. Downtown is just a few minutes away, offering a plethora of shopping, dining, and entertainment options to choose from. Residents love to appreciate local art and nature with several museums and The Missouri Botanical Garden nearby.

Call today to schedule your personalized tour and learn why residents love calling our community home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow Residents are obligated to disclose during the application process or any time thereafter while residing at the community, the need for an accommodation for a service animal or assistive animal.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Icon have any available units?
The Icon offers studio floorplans starting at $1,064, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,114, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,443, three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,195, and four-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,461. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does The Icon have?
Some of The Icon's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Icon currently offering any rent specials?
The Icon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Icon pet-friendly?
Yes, The Icon is pet friendly.
Does The Icon offer parking?
Yes, The Icon offers parking.
Does The Icon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Icon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Icon have a pool?
No, The Icon does not have a pool.
Does The Icon have accessible units?
Yes, The Icon has accessible units.
Does The Icon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Icon has units with dishwashers.

