223 Apartments for rent in Midtown, St. Louis, MO
Last updated June 24 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
GW Lofts
2615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GW Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle.
Last updated November 26 at 11:53pm
Contact for Availability
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,064
1 Bedroom
$1,114
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3124 Olive
3124 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Parrish Lofts where you will experience loft living at its finest, complete with concrete floors, exposed brick walls, high ceilings, and exposed duct work.
Results within 1 mile of Midtown
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$596
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$704
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
826 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1326 sqft
Historic exposed brick and timber building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
4 Units Available
Vandy House
3902 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated, air-conditioned apartments boast hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Laundry center on site. Lots of restaurants lining Lindell Boulevard. Across the street from Saint Louis University.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1399 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine II
3941 West Pine Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Piazza on West Pine II in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
3 Units Available
Aventura at Forest Park
4431 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1141 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aventura at Forest Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
7 Units Available
Melrose Apartments
4065 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,020
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1400 sqft
Units have bathtub, extra storage, laundry, patio or balcony, and microwave. Community allows cats and dogs, and it offers parking. Located in the heart of downtown off of North Sarah Street.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
19 Units Available
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,015
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1126 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
4 Units Available
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
798 sqft
Newly renovated in 2002 and located right next to St. Louis University, The Continental Life Buldings luminous presence contains the most prestigious penthouses in St. Louis.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
1 Unit Available
Tower Grove Townhomes
4431 Chouteau, Suite 1101, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to St. Louis’s newest luxury apartment and townhome community! Featuring elegantly designed one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes with deluxe features and resort style amenities.
Last updated March 19 at 02:50pm
6 Units Available
Westminster Place Apartments
4005 Westminster Pl, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
892 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Place Apartments, conveniently located in the premier Central West End neighborhood of St Louis. Our Property appeals to residents desiring an ideal location in a well-established transit oriented neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2323 Locust unit 503
2323 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TWO Parking Spaces...
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4056 West Belle Place
4056 West Belle Place, St. Louis, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3000 sqft
Huge Historical Single Family Home - This beautiful home was built in 1896 recently updated and features 4bedrooms with 2 1/2 Baths. W/D Hook up on second level with unfinished basement. Comes with central heating and cooling.
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
4323 Laclede Ave
4323 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1248 sqft
This is a great Townhouse in the Central West End. Available to move in September 12th.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4355 Maryland Ave #404
4355 Maryland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1246 sqft
Location, Location, Location! - Location, Location, Location! Welcome to the Maryland House Condo conveniently located in the CWE near the park, hospitals, restaurants & public transportation! This is a secure building w/garage parking & doorman.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3850 Park Avenue - 2
3850 Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$699
550 sqft
ADORABLE 1 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW!! These highly desirable units go FAST! Very updated and clean building! Fantastic multi-family in central location on Park just west of Grand and the SLU Medical Campus / Cardinal Glennon Hospital, this super
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4371 #E Laclede Ave
4371 Laclede Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
960 sqft
Central West End! - TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 6/29/20. WILL BE READY FOR A 7/1/20 MOVE IN DATE. Brownstone condo close to the Central West End, Wash U medical center, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3419 Park Ave.
3419 Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1225 sqft
Perfect 2.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I
4317 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1010 sqft
Your chance to live in a third floor unit in turn of the century Lindell Commons. This building is perfectly located near Cathedral Basilica within walking distance to Barnes Hospital, Cortex, Washington University Medical School, St.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4100 Forest Park Avenue
4100 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1526 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful and spacious Loft resides in a Historic World's Fair vintage building that was originally a Model-T Factory.
