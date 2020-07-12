/
compton heights historic district
222 Apartments for rent in Compton Heights Historic District, St. Louis, MO
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,099
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
2254 Grand
2254 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property Available in beginning of AUGUST T Luxury 1 bedroom 1 bath unit, features floor to ceiling windows, interior has exposed brick walls, 2 panel doors, recessed lighting, 3 inch blinds, beautiful hardwood floors.
3510 Russell 9
3510 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
850 sqft
Interior Features: Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath units with great hardwood throughout on the second floor of the complex. Nicely open layout with large living/kitchen combo room and two separate private bedrooms.
3118 Geyer Avenue
3118 Geyer Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
1056 sqft
Fantastic first floor unit available in the Compton Heights neighborhood. This is a 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit with lots to offer, including many updates throughout.
M Lofts Apartments
1107 Mississippi, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1222 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Bevo
3931 Magnolia Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$655
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
807 sqft
Located in South St. Louis, bounded by Grand, Magnolia, Kingshighway and Arsenal streets in the historic Tower Grove Park neighborhood near the Missouri Botanical Gardens. Live just minutes from downtown St.
3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F)
3259 Oregon Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
1200 sqft
Modern 2.5 bed apartment, spacious, new windows, right off trendy Cherokee Street - This newly renovated 2.5 bedroom apartment is huge.
3112 Arsenal Street - 5
3112 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
600 sqft
1 bed 1 bath available now! Adorable unit in the heart of Tower Grove East! Clean and secure building with laundry hookups in basement.
3850 Park Avenue - 2
3850 Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$699
550 sqft
ADORABLE 1 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW!! These highly desirable units go FAST! Very updated and clean building! Fantastic multi-family in central location on Park just west of Grand and the SLU Medical Campus / Cardinal Glennon Hospital, this super
3419 Park Ave.
3419 Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1225 sqft
Perfect 2.
2761 Gravois
2761 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
800 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment available for immediate occupancy close to Benton Park West. Fenced in secure backyard. Fresh Paint. VERY CLEAN! Agent Owned.
2217 South Jefferson Avenue
2217 South Jefferson Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
1134 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Fox Park neighborhood. This first floor unit features an open living room and has basement access with laundry area. Wonderful location with easy access to 44 and 55.
3963 Botanical Avenue
3963 Botanical Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1472 sqft
Stroll down the block to find Historic Tower Grove Park. Enjoy the short walk through the and find yourself right in the heart of South St. Louis City living, on South Grand Blvd. Here's your chance to live in a charming piece of history.
3835 Folsom Ave - A
3835 Folsom Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
Newly renovated! Available SOON! Great looking upstairs apartment! Unit has refrigerator, stove and washer and dryer availability in unit! Very spacious! High ceilings with tons of windows and natural light! Quiet street! Near SSM Health Cardinal
3640 Shaw - 2E
3640 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1200 sqft
This great secure building on Historic Shaw Blvd It is perfect for students and young professionals who want the South Grand experience! Close to St Louis and Washington Universities, SLU, Barnes, and Children's Hospitals, Tower Grove Park, Mo
3144 Magnolia
3144 Magnolia Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
950 sqft
Interior Features: Very Nice AFFORDABLE 1 PLUS bedroom with hardwood and updates to the kitchen area and the bathroom. This unit is a true one bedroom but also has a living AND a dining room with a closet separate from the bedroom.
4067 Botanical - 1W
4067 Botanical Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
Another fantastic unit brought to you by Smart Rentals! Spacious 1 Bedroom in the coolest part of Tower Gove close to Schools, Metrolink, Bus-lines, Restaurants, Recreation and Parks! Move in ready! Come and relax in your oasis! Large kitchen with
3611 Wyoming Street - 1W
3611 Wyoming Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE 2 BED 1 BATH In the heart of Tower Grove, this newly renovated unit is spectacular! Gorgeous, newly refinished hardwood floors! VERY spacious! Adorable multifamily building right behind Lulu's and Pho Grand! Walking distance to many shops,
3409 McKean Avenue
3409 Mckean Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
TWO UNITS AVAILABLE 1st floor $750 2nd floor $750 Nice building you can see the history vintage charm that never go's out of style with Units have huge rooms. Porch overlooking gated backyard.
1736 Nicholson
1736 Nicholson Place, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
600 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom unit in Lafayette Square. Newly renovated. Newer floors, granite counter tops, custom cabinets and stainless steel refrigerator. Both bedrooms are in the basement. Gas fireplace and a balcony.
4156-4160 Folsom Avenue - 4156 D
4156 Folsom Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
550 sqft
Efficient one bedroom apartment withing the Grove Neighborhood! Central location with easy access to entertainment/dining, highways
3433 Juniata Street
3433 Juniata Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Incredible Tower Grove East location - just steps from South Grand dining district! Brand new renovation offers 3 beds, 2 full baths, gorgeous kitchen, hardwood floors, 2-story deck and off-street parking. Pets negotiable with deposit.
3543 Wyoming Street
3543 Wyoming Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1692 sqft
Tower Grove East GEM! Gut rehabbed 2-family (2 units available) currently under construction but available July 1st! Both units have been completely gut rehabbed with the perfect mix of modern and historic charm.
1918 Geyer Avenue
1918 Geyer Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1170 sqft
Don't miss this stunning 2-bedroom apartment, just minutes from Lafayette Square and Soulard in the desirable McKinley Heights neighborhood. One garage spot included. Washer and dryer hookups IN UNIT.
