6148 Morganford Rd.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Located in the vibrant Holly Hills neighborhood! Neighborhoods just don't get nicer than this! Walking distance to shops, restaurants, parks and more. The building, while built in the 1940's, has been updated with modern appliances and fixtures.



Virtual interactive tour: https://seekbeak.com/v/grdzJQb01MB



Apartment Features:

- 650 SQFT

- Perfect floor plan with True Private bedroom

- Updated Kitchen and Bath

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Double Pane Termal Windows

- Central A/C and Heat

- Dishwasher

- W/D hook-ups

- Off Street Parking

- Professional Management

- Electronic rent collection - NO MORE WRITING CHECKS



30 DAY LEASE GUARANTEE. We want you to love your home. If you are not, for any reason, we allow you to break your lease for free within the first 30 days.