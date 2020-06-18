All apartments in St. Louis
6148 Morganford Rd.

6148 Morganford Road · No Longer Available
Location

6148 Morganford Road, St. Louis, MO 63116
Bevo Mill

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Located in the vibrant Holly Hills neighborhood! Neighborhoods just don't get nicer than this! Walking distance to shops, restaurants, parks and more. The building, while built in the 1940's, has been updated with modern appliances and fixtures.

Virtual interactive tour: https://seekbeak.com/v/grdzJQb01MB

Apartment Features:
- 650 SQFT
- Perfect floor plan with True Private bedroom
- Updated Kitchen and Bath
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Double Pane Termal Windows
- Central A/C and Heat
- Dishwasher
- W/D hook-ups
- Off Street Parking
- Professional Management
- Electronic rent collection - NO MORE WRITING CHECKS

30 DAY LEASE GUARANTEE. We want you to love your home. If you are not, for any reason, we allow you to break your lease for free within the first 30 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6148 Morganford Rd. have any available units?
6148 Morganford Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6148 Morganford Rd. have?
Some of 6148 Morganford Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6148 Morganford Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6148 Morganford Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6148 Morganford Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6148 Morganford Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 6148 Morganford Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 6148 Morganford Rd. does offer parking.
Does 6148 Morganford Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6148 Morganford Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6148 Morganford Rd. have a pool?
No, 6148 Morganford Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6148 Morganford Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6148 Morganford Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6148 Morganford Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6148 Morganford Rd. has units with dishwashers.
