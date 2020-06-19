5630 Pershing Ave 34

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill bike storage

Unit 34 Available 08/01/20 Updated condo near WashU and Barnes Jewish - Property Id: 290968



*Updated condo with a huge, fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops and contemporary lighting

*Open floor plan with wood flooring everywhere except the bedrooms

*Spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space can each fit a full queen bedroom set

*Hallway lined with closets, providing a great amount of storage space

* Balcony perfect for grilling on a fall/spring day

*In-unit washer/dryer and a full-size washer/dryer on every floor of the building that is free for tenant use

*Assigned parking and bike storage in addition to ample free street parking



*Located in prime area for WashU/BJC affiliates - <2 mile drive to Barnes Jewish Hospital/WashU

*WashU shuttle stops just outside the building every 20 minutes for students

*Just steps from the Forest Park Metrolink - the last stop that services Westbound to both the Blue Line (to WashU ~5min) and the Red Line (to Airport ~20min)

*Across the street from Forest Park - convenient access to beautiful trails and attractions year-round

No Dogs Allowed



