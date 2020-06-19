All apartments in St. Louis
June 13 2020

5630 Pershing Ave 34

5630 Pershing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5630 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63112
DeBaliviere Place

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit 34 Available 08/01/20 Updated condo near WashU and Barnes Jewish - Property Id: 290968

*Updated condo with a huge, fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops and contemporary lighting
*Open floor plan with wood flooring everywhere except the bedrooms
*Spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space can each fit a full queen bedroom set
*Hallway lined with closets, providing a great amount of storage space
* Balcony perfect for grilling on a fall/spring day
*In-unit washer/dryer and a full-size washer/dryer on every floor of the building that is free for tenant use
*Assigned parking and bike storage in addition to ample free street parking

*Located in prime area for WashU/BJC affiliates - <2 mile drive to Barnes Jewish Hospital/WashU
*WashU shuttle stops just outside the building every 20 minutes for students
*Just steps from the Forest Park Metrolink - the last stop that services Westbound to both the Blue Line (to WashU ~5min) and the Red Line (to Airport ~20min)
*Across the street from Forest Park - convenient access to beautiful trails and attractions year-round
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290968
Property Id 290968

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5821879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

