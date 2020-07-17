5510 Waterman Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking bbq/grill

Beautiful Central West End first floor condo with two bedrooms and a large full bath; upgrades include new flooring, updated kitchen and bath. Laundry in-unit; washer and dryer included. This condo walks out to a shared and secluded large patio with grills for resident use. This historic building is in a wonderful location, great for walking, close to Washington University, Forest Park and public transportation. The building has a fitness room plus underground secure parking with one assigned space and a storage locker unique to this unit. Key required for entry to building and to unit. Great neighbors, airy and bright condo. Available for 1 or 2 year lease with immediate occupancy. Owner prefers no pets.