Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

5510 Waterman Boulevard

5510 Waterman Place · (314) 753-3552
Location

5510 Waterman Place, St. Louis, MO 63112
DeBaliviere Place

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1199 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful Central West End first floor condo with two bedrooms and a large full bath; upgrades include new flooring, updated kitchen and bath. Laundry in-unit; washer and dryer included. This condo walks out to a shared and secluded large patio with grills for resident use. This historic building is in a wonderful location, great for walking, close to Washington University, Forest Park and public transportation. The building has a fitness room plus underground secure parking with one assigned space and a storage locker unique to this unit. Key required for entry to building and to unit. Great neighbors, airy and bright condo. Available for 1 or 2 year lease with immediate occupancy. Owner prefers no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5510 Waterman Boulevard have any available units?
5510 Waterman Boulevard has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5510 Waterman Boulevard have?
Some of 5510 Waterman Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5510 Waterman Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5510 Waterman Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5510 Waterman Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5510 Waterman Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 5510 Waterman Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5510 Waterman Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5510 Waterman Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5510 Waterman Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5510 Waterman Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5510 Waterman Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5510 Waterman Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5510 Waterman Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5510 Waterman Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5510 Waterman Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
