Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool lobby

5330-102 Pershing Ave Available 07/10/20 One bedroom Condo in Debaliviere with Hondurus mahghony floors - OPEN HOUSE Friday July 3 5-5:30

MUST WEAR MASK or will not be admitted

Recent rehab of Stately building in Debaliviere

Wonderful Lobby with porcelain tile floors and modern upscale look.

Pool membership included in Waterman neighborhood pool

This is the first floor unit and this unit has Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors.

Tall 12' ceilings in Living room with classical ornamental freeze , four windows with extra transom windows above for wonderful light.

Living Room 18 x 11, Kitchen 8 x 12, Bath 5 x 9, Bedroom 12 x 14 with 10' long closet.

Kitchen with maple cabinets and 3/4 granite counters, SS appliances Dish washer, disposer, glass electric top stove, Micro-hood, refrigerator.

Hall closet with all electric furnace, for low utilities..... NO gas bill.

Private bedroom with large closet

All concrete building so very quiet, Many medical residents in building.

Updated bath with tub module vanity, bright light and 12 x 12 ceramic tile

Large 10' closet with double hang wire shelving

Free washer & dryer on each floor

Easy access to Metro link that is a few blocks away making it walking distance to Barnes, Wash U.

1/2 block from Forest Park.

10 minutes to Wash U, Barnes Medical Complex, SLU , Euclid Entertainment, Delmar Loop, or I 64 or I 44.

15 minutes to Clayton, Downtown using Forest Park Parkway.

Street parking only

Devoy Development

For all listings see devoydev.com



(RLNE4103433)