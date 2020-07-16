Amenities
5330-102 Pershing Ave Available 07/10/20 One bedroom Condo in Debaliviere with Hondurus mahghony floors - OPEN HOUSE Friday July 3 5-5:30
MUST WEAR MASK or will not be admitted
Recent rehab of Stately building in Debaliviere
Wonderful Lobby with porcelain tile floors and modern upscale look.
Pool membership included in Waterman neighborhood pool
This is the first floor unit and this unit has Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors.
Tall 12' ceilings in Living room with classical ornamental freeze , four windows with extra transom windows above for wonderful light.
Living Room 18 x 11, Kitchen 8 x 12, Bath 5 x 9, Bedroom 12 x 14 with 10' long closet.
Kitchen with maple cabinets and 3/4 granite counters, SS appliances Dish washer, disposer, glass electric top stove, Micro-hood, refrigerator.
Hall closet with all electric furnace, for low utilities..... NO gas bill.
Private bedroom with large closet
All concrete building so very quiet, Many medical residents in building.
Updated bath with tub module vanity, bright light and 12 x 12 ceramic tile
Large 10' closet with double hang wire shelving
Free washer & dryer on each floor
Easy access to Metro link that is a few blocks away making it walking distance to Barnes, Wash U.
1/2 block from Forest Park.
10 minutes to Wash U, Barnes Medical Complex, SLU , Euclid Entertainment, Delmar Loop, or I 64 or I 44.
15 minutes to Clayton, Downtown using Forest Park Parkway.
Street parking only
Devoy Development
For all listings see devoydev.com
(RLNE4103433)