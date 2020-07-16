All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

5330-102 Pershing Ave

5330 Pershing Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5330 Pershing Ave, St. Louis, MO 63112
DeBaliviere Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
lobby
5330-102 Pershing Ave Available 07/10/20 One bedroom Condo in Debaliviere with Hondurus mahghony floors - OPEN HOUSE Friday July 3 5-5:30
MUST WEAR MASK or will not be admitted
Recent rehab of Stately building in Debaliviere
Wonderful Lobby with porcelain tile floors and modern upscale look.
Pool membership included in Waterman neighborhood pool
This is the first floor unit and this unit has Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors.
Tall 12' ceilings in Living room with classical ornamental freeze , four windows with extra transom windows above for wonderful light.
Living Room 18 x 11, Kitchen 8 x 12, Bath 5 x 9, Bedroom 12 x 14 with 10' long closet.
Kitchen with maple cabinets and 3/4 granite counters, SS appliances Dish washer, disposer, glass electric top stove, Micro-hood, refrigerator.
Hall closet with all electric furnace, for low utilities..... NO gas bill.
Private bedroom with large closet
All concrete building so very quiet, Many medical residents in building.
Updated bath with tub module vanity, bright light and 12 x 12 ceramic tile
Large 10' closet with double hang wire shelving
Free washer & dryer on each floor
Easy access to Metro link that is a few blocks away making it walking distance to Barnes, Wash U.
1/2 block from Forest Park.
10 minutes to Wash U, Barnes Medical Complex, SLU , Euclid Entertainment, Delmar Loop, or I 64 or I 44.
15 minutes to Clayton, Downtown using Forest Park Parkway.
Street parking only
Devoy Development
For all listings see devoydev.com

(RLNE4103433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

