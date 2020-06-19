All apartments in St. Louis
5000 Devonshire
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:17 PM

5000 Devonshire

5000 Devonshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5000 Devonshire Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63109
Southampton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Completely Updated South Hampton Apartment!!! This is the one you have been looking for. Great location within walking distance to all the shops and restaurants on the Macklind Ave. strip. Fully updated with all the features you expect in a high end unit. In order to maintain social distancing, you can schedule your own private tour online.

Virtual Tour: https://kuula.co/share/7KnY0?fs=1&vr=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=0&logo=-1

- Granite Counters
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Double Pane insulated windows
- New central A/C and heat
- Open floor plan
- Laundry Included
- Wood Floors throughout
- Electronic rent payment (NO MORE WRITING CHECKS!)
- Large deck for relaxing outdoor space
- Off street parking
- 30 Day Lease Guarantee!!!
- Professional property management with prompt responses to maintenance requests.

Are you nervous to sign a lease just to find out the property has a bunch of issues and an unresponsive landlord? We want our tenants to love their new home. If you are not satisfied with your unit we offer a free lease break during the first 30days.

Don't miss this great unit! Schedule a private tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Devonshire have any available units?
5000 Devonshire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 Devonshire have?
Some of 5000 Devonshire's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Devonshire currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Devonshire isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Devonshire pet-friendly?
Yes, 5000 Devonshire is pet friendly.
Does 5000 Devonshire offer parking?
Yes, 5000 Devonshire does offer parking.
Does 5000 Devonshire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Devonshire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Devonshire have a pool?
No, 5000 Devonshire does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Devonshire have accessible units?
No, 5000 Devonshire does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Devonshire have units with dishwashers?
No, 5000 Devonshire does not have units with dishwashers.
