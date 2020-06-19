5000 Devonshire

Amenities

Completely Updated South Hampton Apartment!!! This is the one you have been looking for. Great location within walking distance to all the shops and restaurants on the Macklind Ave. strip. Fully updated with all the features you expect in a high end unit. In order to maintain social distancing, you can schedule your own private tour online.



Virtual Tour: https://kuula.co/share/7KnY0?fs=1&vr=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=0&logo=-1



- Granite Counters

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Double Pane insulated windows

- New central A/C and heat

- Open floor plan

- Laundry Included

- Wood Floors throughout

- Electronic rent payment (NO MORE WRITING CHECKS!)

- Large deck for relaxing outdoor space

- Off street parking

- 30 Day Lease Guarantee!!!

- Professional property management with prompt responses to maintenance requests.



Are you nervous to sign a lease just to find out the property has a bunch of issues and an unresponsive landlord? We want our tenants to love their new home. If you are not satisfied with your unit we offer a free lease break during the first 30days.



Don't miss this great unit! Schedule a private tour today.