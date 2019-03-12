All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:23 AM

4540 Laclede

4540 Laclede Avenue · (314) 393-1374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4540 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
**must have confirmed appointment**Great location, walking distance to coffee cartel, restaurants, shops, cathedral basilica. This updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in desirable Wexford. 3rd floor unit, elevator in building, garage parking included, additional storage locker, Great room features wood floors, high ceilings, skylights, gas fireplace, master bedroom suite with walk in custom closets, deep roman tub and double bowl vanities. Fully equipped kitchen, in unit washer/dryer. separate dining room, 2nd bedroom has walk in closet. Both bedrooms lead out to a screened in porch area, can be used as office, sitting room, etc. over 1100 sq feet. No smoking, Min 12 month lease, The Wexford does charge a tenant move in fee of $200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 Laclede have any available units?
4540 Laclede has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 Laclede have?
Some of 4540 Laclede's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 Laclede currently offering any rent specials?
4540 Laclede isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 Laclede pet-friendly?
No, 4540 Laclede is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 4540 Laclede offer parking?
Yes, 4540 Laclede does offer parking.
Does 4540 Laclede have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4540 Laclede offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 Laclede have a pool?
Yes, 4540 Laclede has a pool.
Does 4540 Laclede have accessible units?
No, 4540 Laclede does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 Laclede have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4540 Laclede has units with dishwashers.
