4540 Laclede

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

**must have confirmed appointment**Great location, walking distance to coffee cartel, restaurants, shops, cathedral basilica. This updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in desirable Wexford. 3rd floor unit, elevator in building, garage parking included, additional storage locker, Great room features wood floors, high ceilings, skylights, gas fireplace, master bedroom suite with walk in custom closets, deep roman tub and double bowl vanities. Fully equipped kitchen, in unit washer/dryer. separate dining room, 2nd bedroom has walk in closet. Both bedrooms lead out to a screened in porch area, can be used as office, sitting room, etc. over 1100 sq feet. No smoking, Min 12 month lease, The Wexford does charge a tenant move in fee of $200.