Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:18 AM

4466 West Pine 14G

4466 West Pine Boulevard · (314) 488-4119
Location

4466 West Pine Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 14G · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
lobby
A room with a view! - Property Id: 132517

Snazzy 1 bedroom/1 bath condo in the hi-rise Executive House with a commanding view from the 14th floor. Parquet flooring, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Building amenities include doorman, beautiful lobby, fabulous outdoor pool, laundry room, and ability to include parking for an additional $50 per month thru the building association. Amazing location with great proximity to Barnes, Whole Foods, everything the Central West End offers. Building will charge an additional refundable deposit of $275.00and elevator reservation fee of $200.00 for move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132517
Property Id 132517

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5473134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4466 West Pine 14G have any available units?
4466 West Pine 14G has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4466 West Pine 14G have?
Some of 4466 West Pine 14G's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4466 West Pine 14G currently offering any rent specials?
4466 West Pine 14G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4466 West Pine 14G pet-friendly?
No, 4466 West Pine 14G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 4466 West Pine 14G offer parking?
Yes, 4466 West Pine 14G does offer parking.
Does 4466 West Pine 14G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4466 West Pine 14G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4466 West Pine 14G have a pool?
Yes, 4466 West Pine 14G has a pool.
Does 4466 West Pine 14G have accessible units?
No, 4466 West Pine 14G does not have accessible units.
Does 4466 West Pine 14G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4466 West Pine 14G has units with dishwashers.

