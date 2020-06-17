4466 West Pine 14G.

Amenities

A room with a view! - Property Id: 132517



Snazzy 1 bedroom/1 bath condo in the hi-rise Executive House with a commanding view from the 14th floor. Parquet flooring, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Building amenities include doorman, beautiful lobby, fabulous outdoor pool, laundry room, and ability to include parking for an additional $50 per month thru the building association. Amazing location with great proximity to Barnes, Whole Foods, everything the Central West End offers. Building will charge an additional refundable deposit of $275.00and elevator reservation fee of $200.00 for move in.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5473134)