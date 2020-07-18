All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:10 AM

4324 West Pine Boulevard

4324 West Pine Boulevard · (636) 534-8100
Location

4324 West Pine Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2099 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Everyone will instantly adore this wonderfully remodeled 3 bed/2 bath all brick condo with a terrific central location! The inviting open floorplan features fresh neutral paint throughout that will easily lend itself well to any decorating you desire. Tall 9ft ceilings stretch above the entire home. Space abounds in the huge great room that opens naturally to the adjacent dining room as well as the gorgeous updated kitchen featuring a large center island, solid surface counters/breakfast bar, ample 42in custom cabinetry, decorative tile backsplash, pantry & an atrium walk-out to the elevated back deck overlooking the flagstone patio & level fenced-in yard with thoughtful landscaping. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled & the main bath includes a luxurious jet tub with decorative tile surround. Ultra-convenient rear parking makes coming home a breeze. Treat yourself with an Appointment to view this one Today! This condo is available from 9/1/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 West Pine Boulevard have any available units?
4324 West Pine Boulevard has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 West Pine Boulevard have?
Some of 4324 West Pine Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 West Pine Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4324 West Pine Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 West Pine Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4324 West Pine Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 4324 West Pine Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4324 West Pine Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4324 West Pine Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 West Pine Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 West Pine Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4324 West Pine Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4324 West Pine Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4324 West Pine Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 West Pine Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 West Pine Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
