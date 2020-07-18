4324 West Pine Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Everyone will instantly adore this wonderfully remodeled 3 bed/2 bath all brick condo with a terrific central location! The inviting open floorplan features fresh neutral paint throughout that will easily lend itself well to any decorating you desire. Tall 9ft ceilings stretch above the entire home. Space abounds in the huge great room that opens naturally to the adjacent dining room as well as the gorgeous updated kitchen featuring a large center island, solid surface counters/breakfast bar, ample 42in custom cabinetry, decorative tile backsplash, pantry & an atrium walk-out to the elevated back deck overlooking the flagstone patio & level fenced-in yard with thoughtful landscaping. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled & the main bath includes a luxurious jet tub with decorative tile surround. Ultra-convenient rear parking makes coming home a breeze. Treat yourself with an Appointment to view this one Today! This condo is available from 9/1/20.