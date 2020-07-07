3837 Dover Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Beautiful new rental available in South City. This 2nd floor unit with one bedroom and one bath has been completely renovated with new laminate floors, freshly painted, and the bathroom has been updated. There is plenty of natural light, a private side entrance with a coat closet and off street parking. Laundry is in the basement, along with plenty of storage. Prefer a 2 year lease which includes water, sewer and garbage. There are no pets allowed or smoking permitted. Owners would like you to know that there would be an increase in rent of $100 if you are found with a pet. This is a lovely unit on a wonderful street. Schedule your tour today!