St. Louis, MO
3837 Dover Place
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

3837 Dover Place

3837 Dover Place · (314) 550-9493
Location

3837 Dover Place, St. Louis, MO 63116
Holly Hills

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Studio · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Amenities

PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Beautiful new rental available in South City. This 2nd floor unit with one bedroom and one bath has been completely renovated with new laminate floors, freshly painted, and the bathroom has been updated. There is plenty of natural light, a private side entrance with a coat closet and off street parking. Laundry is in the basement, along with plenty of storage. Prefer a 2 year lease which includes water, sewer and garbage. There are no pets allowed or smoking permitted. Owners would like you to know that there would be an increase in rent of $100 if you are found with a pet. This is a lovely unit on a wonderful street. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3837 Dover Place have any available units?
3837 Dover Place has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 3837 Dover Place currently offering any rent specials?
3837 Dover Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3837 Dover Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3837 Dover Place is pet friendly.
Does 3837 Dover Place offer parking?
Yes, 3837 Dover Place offers parking.
Does 3837 Dover Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3837 Dover Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3837 Dover Place have a pool?
No, 3837 Dover Place does not have a pool.
Does 3837 Dover Place have accessible units?
No, 3837 Dover Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3837 Dover Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3837 Dover Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3837 Dover Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3837 Dover Place does not have units with air conditioning.
