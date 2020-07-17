3835 Folsom Ave - A

Amenities

Newly renovated! Available SOON!



Great looking upstairs apartment! Unit has refrigerator, stove and washer and dryer availability in unit! Very spacious! High ceilings with tons of windows and natural light! Quiet street! Near SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital and SLU Medical campus, easy access to Highway 44 and not far from 64/40 as well. Small dogs and cats welcome! $200 non-refundable pet fee. Some restrictions apply. Professionally managed.



***Additional $65/month for water, sewer & trash, washer& dryer. Tenant pays gas and electric***



To apply: www.stlsmartrentals.com. ($25 application fee)



For showings please call or text 314-397-1381



No evictions in the past 5 years

No bankruptcies

Monthly income must be 3x the rent

Bedrooms

2 Bed

Bathrooms

1 Bath

Size

900 sqft.