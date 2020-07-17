All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 3835 Folsom Ave - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
3835 Folsom Ave - A
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 PM

3835 Folsom Ave - A

3835 Folsom Avenue · (314) 626-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3835 Folsom Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110
Tiffany

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$999

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly renovated! Available SOON!

Great looking upstairs apartment! Unit has refrigerator, stove and washer and dryer availability in unit! Very spacious! High ceilings with tons of windows and natural light! Quiet street! Near SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital and SLU Medical campus, easy access to Highway 44 and not far from 64/40 as well. Small dogs and cats welcome! $200 non-refundable pet fee. Some restrictions apply. Professionally managed.

***Additional $65/month for water, sewer & trash, washer& dryer. Tenant pays gas and electric***

To apply: www.stlsmartrentals.com. ($25 application fee)

For showings please call or text 314-397-1381

No evictions in the past 5 years
No bankruptcies
Monthly income must be 3x the rent
Newly renovated! Available SOON!

Great looking upstairs apartment! Unit has refrigerator, stove and washer and dryer availability in unit! Very spacious! High ceilings with tons of windows and natural light! Quiet street! Near SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital and SLU Medical campus, easy access to Highway 44 and not far from 64/40 as well. Small dogs and cats welcome! $200 non-refundable pet fee. Some restrictions apply. Professionally managed.

***Additional $64/month for water, sewer & trash, washer& dryer. Tenant pays gas and electric***

To apply: www.stlsmartrentals.com. ($25 application fee)

For showings please call or text 314-397-1381

No evictions in the past 5 years
No subsidies
No bankruptcies
Monthly income must be 2.5x the rent
Bedrooms
2 Bed
Bathrooms
1 Bath
Size
900 sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 Folsom Ave - A have any available units?
3835 Folsom Ave - A has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3835 Folsom Ave - A have?
Some of 3835 Folsom Ave - A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3835 Folsom Ave - A currently offering any rent specials?
3835 Folsom Ave - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 Folsom Ave - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3835 Folsom Ave - A is pet friendly.
Does 3835 Folsom Ave - A offer parking?
No, 3835 Folsom Ave - A does not offer parking.
Does 3835 Folsom Ave - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3835 Folsom Ave - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 Folsom Ave - A have a pool?
No, 3835 Folsom Ave - A does not have a pool.
Does 3835 Folsom Ave - A have accessible units?
No, 3835 Folsom Ave - A does not have accessible units.
Does 3835 Folsom Ave - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3835 Folsom Ave - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3835 Folsom Ave - A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave
St. Louis, MO 63139
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr
St. Louis, MO 63146
Vandy House
3902 Lindell Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Vangard
1110 Washington Ave
St. Louis, MO 63101
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63103
Argyle
2 Maryland Plz
St. Louis, MO 63108
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63108
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63112

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

O'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MO
University City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MO
Clayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
NorthamptonShaw Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity