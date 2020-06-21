3640 Shaw - 3W

Amenities

This great secure building on Historic Shaw Blvd



It is perfect for students and young professionals who want the South Grand experience! Close to St Louis and Washington Universities, SLU, Barnes, and Children's Hospitals, Tower Grove Park, Mo Botanical Garden, and so much local food and retail offerings make this a very desirable area for students and young professionals alike.



This unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and has a super spacious 1200 square feet of living area. Each unit has a private balcony facing Shaw, a small shared back yard, coin-op laundry and bicycle storage in the basement, as well as off street parking. Many updates and improvements are happening in this building making it all the better. This is a must see for this area!



Visit our website to schedule a showing and apply now! www.stlsmartrenatls.com



Cats and Dogs Allowed. Max 25lb. ($200 non-refundable deposit per pet, 1 pet max)



QUALIFICATIONS:

No evictions in the past 5 years

No felonies in the past 5 years

Income must be at least 3 x the rent.



***Additional $65/month towards water, sewer and trash, maintenance.



TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS AND ELECTRIC***

New electric wiring, new plumbing systems, new thermal pane windows, sound insulation on 1st and 2nd floor ceilings, elegant entry foyer, new mahogany entry door with sidelights, wired security systems for each apartment, well-lit hallways, intercom and buzzer system for front entry door, attractive new entry and landscaping. Heat and hot water included.



