St. Louis, MO
3640 Shaw - 3W
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3640 Shaw - 3W

3640 Shaw Blvd · (314) 626-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3640 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63110
Shaw Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

This great secure building on Historic Shaw Blvd

It is perfect for students and young professionals who want the South Grand experience! Close to St Louis and Washington Universities, SLU, Barnes, and Children's Hospitals, Tower Grove Park, Mo Botanical Garden, and so much local food and retail offerings make this a very desirable area for students and young professionals alike.

This unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and has a super spacious 1200 square feet of living area. Each unit has a private balcony facing Shaw, a small shared back yard, coin-op laundry and bicycle storage in the basement, as well as off street parking. Many updates and improvements are happening in this building making it all the better. This is a must see for this area!

Visit our website to schedule a showing and apply now! www.stlsmartrenatls.com

Cats and Dogs Allowed. Max 25lb. ($200 non-refundable deposit per pet, 1 pet max)

QUALIFICATIONS:
No evictions in the past 5 years
No felonies in the past 5 years
Income must be at least 3 x the rent.

***Additional $65/month towards water, sewer and trash, maintenance.

TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS AND ELECTRIC***
New electric wiring, new plumbing systems, new thermal pane windows, sound insulation on 1st and 2nd floor ceilings, elegant entry foyer, new mahogany entry door with sidelights, wired security systems for each apartment, well-lit hallways, intercom and buzzer system for front entry door, attractive new entry and landscaping. Heat and hot water included.

https://www.facebook.com/sara.glasscock/videos/10213585491845955/?t=0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 Shaw - 3W have any available units?
3640 Shaw - 3W has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3640 Shaw - 3W have?
Some of 3640 Shaw - 3W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 Shaw - 3W currently offering any rent specials?
3640 Shaw - 3W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 Shaw - 3W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3640 Shaw - 3W is pet friendly.
Does 3640 Shaw - 3W offer parking?
Yes, 3640 Shaw - 3W does offer parking.
Does 3640 Shaw - 3W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 Shaw - 3W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 Shaw - 3W have a pool?
No, 3640 Shaw - 3W does not have a pool.
Does 3640 Shaw - 3W have accessible units?
No, 3640 Shaw - 3W does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 Shaw - 3W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3640 Shaw - 3W does not have units with dishwashers.
