All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 3219 Delor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
3219 Delor Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:44 PM

3219 Delor Street

3219 Delor Street · (314) 649-7105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3219 Delor Street, St. Louis, MO 63111
Dutchtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Another great listing from Tynetta Bruce For fastest response, please TEXT your full name, the property you're interested in and email address to (314) 254-0848. This unit comes with appliances. Application fee $35/adult online at diligentteam.managebuilding.com.

Section 8 is accepted. Deposit equals rent and required to Hold Unit. All other fees due at time of lease signing. REQUIREMENTS:Credit Score 550+, Income of 3x the rent. No Evictions, and a clean background check. Contact us for more details and to schedule your private showing today.
Two Story brick home freshly updated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 Delor Street have any available units?
3219 Delor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3219 Delor Street have?
Some of 3219 Delor Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 Delor Street currently offering any rent specials?
3219 Delor Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 Delor Street pet-friendly?
No, 3219 Delor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 3219 Delor Street offer parking?
No, 3219 Delor Street does not offer parking.
Does 3219 Delor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3219 Delor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 Delor Street have a pool?
No, 3219 Delor Street does not have a pool.
Does 3219 Delor Street have accessible units?
No, 3219 Delor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 Delor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3219 Delor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3219 Delor Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct
St. Louis, MO 63108
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr
St. Louis, MO 63122
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct
St. Louis, MO 28405
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr
St. Louis, MO 63110
Melrose Apartments
4065 W Pine Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63108
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63104
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street
St. Louis, MO 63101

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity