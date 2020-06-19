3219 Delor Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Another great listing from Tynetta Bruce For fastest response, please TEXT your full name, the property you're interested in and email address to (314) 254-0848. This unit comes with appliances. Application fee $35/adult online at diligentteam.managebuilding.com.



Section 8 is accepted. Deposit equals rent and required to Hold Unit. All other fees due at time of lease signing. REQUIREMENTS:Credit Score 550+, Income of 3x the rent. No Evictions, and a clean background check. Contact us for more details and to schedule your private showing today.

Two Story brick home freshly updated.