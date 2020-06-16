3010 Locust Street

Amenities

The understated sophistication of this penthouse condo at the top of the Beck Condominiums is the crown jewel of historic Midtown. The award winning European kitchen includes Italian cabinets, full size wine cooler, built-in cappuccino brewing station, granite countertops, stainless steel Thermador & Sub-Zero appliances, walk-in pantry,center-island range & hood. Between the kitchen & living room, a stacked Bulgarian Ledge Stone double sided fireplace delineates the open floor plan. Glass accordion doors open to a 2,000sf rooftop deck with spectacular views of the city, multiple seating areas, & covered outdoor living room. The master bedroom suite features two walk-in closets, double vanities and a shower ‘retreat’. The guest bedroom is complete with en-suite bathroom & a private deck. This condo is truly a must see for anyone that is looking for that unique custom home that really has that WOW factor. 2 secured parking spaces included