All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 3010 Locust Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
3010 Locust Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

3010 Locust Street

3010 Locust Street · (314) 591-9715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3010 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO 63103
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$3,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
The understated sophistication of this penthouse condo at the top of the Beck Condominiums is the crown jewel of historic Midtown. The award winning European kitchen includes Italian cabinets, full size wine cooler, built-in cappuccino brewing station, granite countertops, stainless steel Thermador & Sub-Zero appliances, walk-in pantry,center-island range & hood. Between the kitchen & living room, a stacked Bulgarian Ledge Stone double sided fireplace delineates the open floor plan. Glass accordion doors open to a 2,000sf rooftop deck with spectacular views of the city, multiple seating areas, & covered outdoor living room. The master bedroom suite features two walk-in closets, double vanities and a shower ‘retreat’. The guest bedroom is complete with en-suite bathroom & a private deck. This condo is truly a must see for anyone that is looking for that unique custom home that really has that WOW factor. 2 secured parking spaces included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Locust Street have any available units?
3010 Locust Street has a unit available for $3,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 Locust Street have?
Some of 3010 Locust Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Locust Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Locust Street pet-friendly?
No, 3010 Locust Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 3010 Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 3010 Locust Street does offer parking.
Does 3010 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3010 Locust Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Locust Street have a pool?
No, 3010 Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 3010 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 Locust Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3010 Locust Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr
St. Louis, MO 63109
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr
St. Louis, MO 63110
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63139
Georgian Court
5660 Kingsbury Ave
St. Louis, MO 63112
Hawthorne Apartments
4475 W Pine Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Bevo
3931 Magnolia Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63110
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63108

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity