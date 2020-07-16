All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

1416 N. Euclid Ave

1416 North Euclid Avenue · (512) 494-1111
Location

1416 North Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63113
Fountain Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1416 N. Euclid Ave · Avail. now

$650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2702 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - Amazing Opportunity to Own your HOME!

1416 N. Euclid Ave St. Louis, MO 63113 ASKING PRICE $19,500

OR Make me an offer

Owner Financing with 10% Down is available

You can rent to own this two bedroom two bath home with only 2 K down and payments of $275.00 a month. We will make you the loan with no credit check, no prepayment penalty no balloon payment. Simple interest.

This house needs some work, but you will be working on your own home and your payments never go up. This is an easy way to own your own home so don't delay. Call the number below and get the access details. When you text include the address I get a lot of calls.

(RLNE2477780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 N. Euclid Ave have any available units?
1416 N. Euclid Ave has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 1416 N. Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1416 N. Euclid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 N. Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1416 N. Euclid Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 1416 N. Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 1416 N. Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1416 N. Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 N. Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 N. Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 1416 N. Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1416 N. Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 1416 N. Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 N. Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 N. Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 N. Euclid Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 N. Euclid Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
