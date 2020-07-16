Amenities

OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - Amazing Opportunity to Own your HOME!



1416 N. Euclid Ave St. Louis, MO 63113 ASKING PRICE $19,500



OR Make me an offer



Owner Financing with 10% Down is available



You can rent to own this two bedroom two bath home with only 2 K down and payments of $275.00 a month. We will make you the loan with no credit check, no prepayment penalty no balloon payment. Simple interest.



This house needs some work, but you will be working on your own home and your payments never go up. This is an easy way to own your own home so don't delay. Call the number below and get the access details. When you text include the address I get a lot of calls.



