1705 Stasi Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. Plus, apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back when approved! Hurry, this special offer won't last long!

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details like the wood burning fireplace and bay windows in the dining area. Some other features of the home include a laundry area in the finished basement, neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless appliances, granite tops and ample cabinet space. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.