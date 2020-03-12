All apartments in Raymore
Last updated January 10 2020

1705 Stasi Avenue

1705 Stasi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1705 Stasi Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. Plus, apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back when approved! Hurry, this special offer won't last long!
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details like the wood burning fireplace and bay windows in the dining area. Some other features of the home include a laundry area in the finished basement, neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless appliances, granite tops and ample cabinet space. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Stasi Avenue have any available units?
1705 Stasi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 1705 Stasi Avenue have?
Some of 1705 Stasi Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Stasi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Stasi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Stasi Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Stasi Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Stasi Avenue offer parking?
No, 1705 Stasi Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1705 Stasi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Stasi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Stasi Avenue have a pool?
No, 1705 Stasi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Stasi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1705 Stasi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Stasi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 Stasi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 Stasi Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1705 Stasi Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
