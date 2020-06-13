71 Apartments for rent in Raymore, MO with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
1 Bedroom
$930
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1260 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
587 Kreisel Drive
587 Kreisel Drive, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
Available 7/1/20. Call 816-529-9960 to schedule your showing. $1795.00 Monthly Rent + $7.00 monthly credit reporting/debit card processing fee, $1795.00 Security Deposit, $45 Application Fee, $150.00 one time Administrative Fee.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
817 Garnes St
817 Garnes Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1878 sqft
Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! Property available June 15. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Tucked in a private cul-de-sac, you will find that this is a nice, quiet location.
1 of 9

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
16206 Slater Avenue
16206 Slater Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1530 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! CHARMING UPDATED HOME IN MARTINWOOD SUBDIVISION.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Longview
32 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1264 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arborwalk
26 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$897
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1191 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Longview
32 Units Available
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Grandview
6 Units Available
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
705 sqft
Our community offers newly renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Self-guided tours are now available! Please contact the
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Grandview
6 Units Available
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1232 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
314 3rd St
314 3rd St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath duplex in Belton MO. Garage, new shared deck, nicer appliances. Move in ready!

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
6226 E. 129th St.
6226 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1400 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
6166 E. 129th St - 6166 E. 129th St
6166 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1200 Fall Meadow Lane
1200 Fall Meadow Ln, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$945
1220 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath ranch duplex located on a quiet Cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. All kitchen appliances provided, including refrigerator, stove with range, dish washer, and built in microwave.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Kirkside
1 Unit Available
8006 E 118th Terr
8006 East 118th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
3 bd 1.5 bath, 1 car garage, Fenced yard, Excellent quiet neighborhood. Eat in kitchen, w a full basement. 3 bd 1.5 bath, 1 car garage, Fenced yard, Excellent quiet neighborhood. Eat in kitchen, w a full basement.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
3904 South West Brian Lane
3904 SW Brian Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
4113 sqft
Another great property by The Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full, 2 half bath, 3 car garage and over 4110 sqft.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Stoney Creek Estates
1 Unit Available
1408 South West Merryman Drive
1408 SW Merryman Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2375 sqft
New listing from the Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse. This beautiful home has a spacious open-floor plan with hardwood flooring and lots of natural light.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
212 Mill Street
212 Mill St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
750 sqft
Don't miss out on this fresh space! Great location with easy access to downtown Belton, restaurants and highways. Walking distance to the high school! Large kitchen off the dining room, stove and refrigerator provided.

1 of 9

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
1403 South Huntington Drive
1403 South Huntington Drive, Greenwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1550 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Very nice home in excellent shape w/extra deep lot backing up to mature trees including privacy fence.

1 of 8

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
404 North Cleveland Avenue
404 North Cleveland Avenue, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1625 sqft
Charming home on a quiet street. Steps up to Great Room. Open Breakfast area & Kitchen w/tile floors, ceiling fan, built-in microwave, dishwasher, oven range & pantry. Exterior door to sunroom/screened porch.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
542 Kenneth Lane
542 Kenneth Ln, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1713 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath duplex located across one street from highly rated Gladden Elementary School and only about one mile from Belton High School.

1 of 13

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Grandview
1 Unit Available
12812 Winchester Avenue
12812 Winchester Avenue, Grandview, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1812 sqft
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! This home is perfect for family life and fun! True 4 bedroom up, 2 full bath and lots of room to spread out in this one.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
50 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$968
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1410 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Unity Ridge
10 Units Available
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,034
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,737
1475 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
City Guide for Raymore, MO

"Do you wanna slow dance at the RayMore? / Can I buy you a drink at the Raymore? / Do you wanna go back to the Raymore, / so that we can PlayMore, Raymore?" - "Dance at the Raymore Playmore"

When you think of a town with a population of just under 20,000, relaxed and sleepy often come to mind. But Raymore is far from a sleepy little city in Missouri. There is plenty to see and do in this city and as a result it's one of the fastest growing cities in Missouri. The climate is good, the people are friendly and there is a great variety of entertainment in this city. You just have to know where (and when) to look! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Raymore, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Raymore renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

