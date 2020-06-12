/
2 bedroom apartments
36 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Raymore, MO
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
12 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1028 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
512 Sky Vue Drive
512 Sky Vue Dr, Raymore, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
Don’t miss out on this great 2 bed 1 bath apartment. This apartment features new carpeting, a tile backsplash, a matching set of kitchen appliances, and a recently renovated bathroom. This house is in a Raymore right off of highway 58.
Results within 5 miles of Raymore
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Grandview
6 Units Available
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$635
905 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Longview
34 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1018 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Arborwalk
25 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1037 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
Longview
32 Units Available
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Grandview
6 Units Available
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
705 sqft
Our community offers newly renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Self-guided tours are now available! Please contact the
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
6166 E. 129th St - 6166 E. 129th St
6166 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
314 3rd St
314 3rd St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath duplex in Belton MO. Garage, new shared deck, nicer appliances. Move in ready!
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
212 Mill Street
212 Mill St, Belton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
750 sqft
Don't miss out on this fresh space! Great location with easy access to downtown Belton, restaurants and highways. Walking distance to the high school! Large kitchen off the dining room, stove and refrigerator provided.
Results within 10 miles of Raymore
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
51 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1096 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
Unity Ridge
9 Units Available
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1143 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Legacy East
67 Units Available
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
1209 sqft
Recently renovated community near Holmes Road and 119th Street. Direct access to downtown. On-site pool, pool table, gym and coffee bar. Apartments feature walk-in closets and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Hidden Valley
7 Units Available
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$644
1156 sqft
Units include washer dryer hook, patio, or balcony. Great location for commuters, just off of Highway 71. Community includes 24/7 emergency maintenance, two swimming pools, and on-site courtesy patrol.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Loma Vista
15 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$924
956 sqft
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$913
940 sqft
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
St. Catherine's Gardens
5 Units Available
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$805
875 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes in Red Bridge neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, basketball court, playground. Near shopping, dining, entertainment, Hwy. 71 and I-435.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
20 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$883
1008 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Hickman Mills
21 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$892
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Fairlane
42 Units Available
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
Downtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$880
960 sqft
At the Park Lane in Summit, MO, residents can relish the nearby Crossing and Summit Fair and take advantage of proximity to the I-470 and Route 50. Homes can with full kitchen appliances and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
260 Units Available
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1053 sqft
Lee's Summit, MO, is a beautiful place, and Meridian wants to to help you see it for yourself.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
3 Units Available
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$745
848 sqft
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple Estates is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.
