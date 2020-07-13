/
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 PM
50 Apartments for rent in Raymore, MO with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
12 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
1 Bedroom
$920
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1260 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
604 Canter Street
604 Canter Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1712 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
600 North Jefferson Street
600 North Jefferson Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1824 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
724 Bristol Drive
724 Bristol Drive, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1718 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
587 Kreisel Drive
587 Kreisel Drive, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
Another Great Listing From Kevin And Renters Warehouse.Available 7/1/20. Call 816-529-9960 to schedule your showing. $1795.00 Monthly Rent $1795.00 with Security Deposit. $45 Application Fee per adult.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
302 Eagle Glen Court
302 Eagle Glen Ct, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1826 sqft
Another Great Listing with Kevin from Renters Warehouse. Available 8/15! 3 Car Garage House in Raymore! Dahmer Construction Quality w/4 BR's & 3 Full Baths! Large Kit w/SS Appliances, Large Island, Pantry & Breakfast Bar.
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
1603 Roberta Drive
1603 Roberta Drive, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1676 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
111 Johnston Parkway
111 Johnston Parkway, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
3000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
40 Units Available
Longview
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Arborwalk
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$966
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1191 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
22 Units Available
Longview
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7213 East 165th Street
7213 East 165th Street, Belton, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
1600 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview
11931 Smalley Avenue
11931 Smalley Street, Grandview, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
864 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
11007 Highview Road
11007 Highview Road, Peculiar, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,885
2038 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview
13520 Lowell Avenue
13520 Lowell Avenue, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1151 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview
7504 East 132nd Terrace
7504 East 132nd Terrace, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
960 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3904 South West Brian Lane
3904 SW Brian Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
4113 sqft
Another great property by The Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! Available 8/15. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full, 2 half bath, 3 car garage and over 4110 sqft.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2020 SW Rachel Lane
2020 Southwest Rachel Lane, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2958 sqft
{2020} Spacious Pryor Meadows Raised Ranch + Finished Basement with Wet Bar + Fenced Yard + Lee's Summit West High - Open and bright, the main level features updated kitchen with wood flooring, pantry and great cabinet space! Breakfast room leads
Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
1407 Birch Drive
1407 Birch Drive, Greenwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
704 Autumn Drive
704 Autumn Drive, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1641 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview
6501 East 137th Street
6501 East 137th Street, Grandview, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1469 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Unity Ridge
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,044
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1475 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
7 Units Available
Donwtown Lee's Summit
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,242
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
39 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$903
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1410 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
