Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly trash valet

The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen offers classic elegance with exquisite architecture. Spacious interiors boast the latest in luxury appointments, designer touches and conveniences. Enjoy life with the combination of professional local management and 24 hour emergency maintenance. You will also find customer service like no other. Our Raymore apartment community offers on site recycling , curb side trash pickup and so much more. The magnificent clubhouse is home to the 24 hour fitness center. You will love relaxing by the zero entry salt water pool featuring a grilling area and wireless internet access. These spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature 9 ft. ceilings, walk in closets, and private patios and balconies. Every apartment offers full size washer and dryer connections, garden style tubs soaking tubs, and gourmet kitchens with built in microwaves.