/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
15 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Raymore, MO
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1028 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
Results within 5 miles of Raymore
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Longview
34 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1018 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Arborwalk
25 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1037 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
Longview
32 Units Available
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Grandview
1 Unit Available
Arbors of Grandview
6731 E 119th St, Grandview, MO
2 Bedrooms
$828
900 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, these units come in studio and one- and two-bedroom options. Each unit offers air conditioning, all electric kitchens, sleek black cabinets, dishwashers, hardwood floors and modern fixtures.
Results within 10 miles of Raymore
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Legacy East
67 Units Available
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
1209 sqft
Recently renovated community near Holmes Road and 119th Street. Direct access to downtown. On-site pool, pool table, gym and coffee bar. Apartments feature walk-in closets and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
Unity Ridge
9 Units Available
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1143 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
51 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1096 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Loma Vista
15 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$924
956 sqft
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
20 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$883
1008 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hickman Mills
21 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$892
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
Fairlane
42 Units Available
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
260 Units Available
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1053 sqft
Lee's Summit, MO, is a beautiful place, and Meridian wants to to help you see it for yourself.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
000 Deerbrook Farms
000 Deerbrook, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Welcome to Deerbrook Farms ~ a gated, luxury-living development for the 55+ community.
Similar Pages
Raymore 1 BedroomsRaymore 2 BedroomsRaymore 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRaymore 3 BedroomsRaymore Apartments with Balcony
Raymore Apartments with GarageRaymore Apartments with GymRaymore Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRaymore Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS