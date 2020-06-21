All apartments in O'Fallon
505 Saint Christopher Drive
505 Saint Christopher Drive

505 Saint Christopher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

505 Saint Christopher Drive, O'Fallon, MO 63366

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bed/1.5bath ranch has recently been remodeled! Great location in the heart of O'Fallon! Newer flooring and paint throughout, along with newer appliances, 1 car garage and fenced backyard! This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

