505 Saint Christopher Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3bed/1.5bath ranch has recently been remodeled! Great location in the heart of O'Fallon! Newer flooring and paint throughout, along with newer appliances, 1 car garage and fenced backyard! This home won't last long!