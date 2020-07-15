/
/
/
LINDENWOOD
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:52 AM
10 Apartments For Rent Near Lindenwood University
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
61 Units Available
Sun Valley Lake
1300 Sun Lake Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$930
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
931 sqft
Sun Valley Lake Apartments is truly a unique property in St. Charles, Missouri. How many apartment communities could you have lunch on a private island? Ours makes picnicking a fun and close to home adventure.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
26 Units Available
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$968
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
933 sqft
The Villages of Bogey Hills offers modern apartments and townhouses in Charles, MO, right near the Bogey Hills Country Club off of 1-70 and 1-370. In-unit laundry, and access to pools and a gym.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
26 Units Available
Capital at St. Charles
10 San Miguel Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$815
2 Bedrooms
$870
Renovated apartments in a modern community, just off Interstate 70. Fitness center, on-site maintenance, swimming pool, package receiving services and clubhouse. Spacious apartments overlook the grounds. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2004 N 5th St.
2004 North Fifth Street, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1290 sqft
2004 N 5th St. Available 05/22/20 Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in St.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
619 Boschert Dr
619 Boschert Drive, St. Charles, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
Located in the prestigious Shoal Creek community of Kansas City and only responsibleents away from major highways including 152, 35, and 435, WildOak puts you in the center of Clay county living! Enjoy the convenience of easy access to downtown KC
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2219 Campus
2219 Campus Drive, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
2-STORY DUPLEX with 3 bedrooms, 1-1/2 baths and covered parking for lease in St. Charles. Showings begin 07/15/2020. This home offers an updated cozy feel that is conveniently located just minutes from Historic Downtown St.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1841 Sherman Drive
1841 Sherman Drive, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$2,200
5000 sqft
Conveniently located at I-70 and Hwy 94 this location is perfect for an attorney, mortgage company or a realtor. This space is 2,400 sf, is on the main level and is offered at $2,200/month (Gross).
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1847 Sherman Drive
1847 Sherman Drive, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$1,000
5000 sqft
Conveniently located at I-70 and Hwy 94 this location is perfect for an attorney, mortgage company or a realtor. This space is 1,150 sf, is on the main level and is offered at $1,00/month (Gross).
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
610 Clark
610 Clark Street, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 610 Clark in St. Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!
St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL