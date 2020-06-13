42 Apartments for rent in O'Fallon, MO with balcony
O'Fallon, Missouri, has been rated as one of the "Best 100 Places to Live" not just once, but twice. Money Magazine named it as such in both 2008 and 2010.
Located near I-70 and I-64 in Saint Charles County, the City of O'Fallon is home to about 79,329 people. It's the largest city in this county, though, which makes it a big time important location, at least from commercial and residential aspects. One of the biggest places to work here is the MasterCard Global Technology and Operations Center, which is the place where all MasterCard transactions are settled. This helps generate a huge chunk of tax revenue for the city, which it uses to improve its overall lifestyle. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for O'Fallon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.