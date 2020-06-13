42 Apartments for rent in O'Fallon, MO with balcony

O'Fallon, Missouri, has been rated as one of the "Best 100 Places to Live" not just once, but twice. Money Magazine named it as such in both 2008 and 2010.

Located near I-70 and I-64 in Saint Charles County, the City of O'Fallon is home to about 79,329 people. It's the largest city in this county, though, which makes it a big time important location, at least from commercial and residential aspects. One of the biggest places to work here is the MasterCard Global Technology and Operations Center, which is the place where all MasterCard transactions are settled. This helps generate a huge chunk of tax revenue for the city, which it uses to improve its overall lifestyle.